China Competitions to Build its Tesla as Funding decelerates and subsidies dry up 

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

BEIJING- When the plan raids a chord with national determination in China, the effect could be millions of dollars misused and a minority of startups besieged to survive in a freezing economy.

In the last couple of years, venture capitalists ran to dispense billions of dollars into developing electric car industry backed by the government of China.

Thus far, it is not clear how the bet paid off. Below are some of recent headlines, look.

United States of America shares, listed Nio, arguably closest contender of China with Tesla, are way below more than 50 percent in the current year to about $2.70 each. Alibaba backed Xpeng appointed own CEO and Chairman He Xiaopeng for $400 million venture round in November. Here the electronics firm Xiaomi contributed as a strategic stockholder. Shenzhen-based BYD that tallies Warren Buffet as a stakeholder stated in the late October that the net incomes, ex-items, fell 130.1 percent in the third quarter. The Hong-Kong registered shares decreased by 25 percent for

