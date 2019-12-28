GCC Construction Chemical Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2026

Construction chemicals are formulated chemicals that are used for the purpose of increasing strength, quality of solidification and protection of concrete structures from the atmospheric degradation. These chemicals are utilized for speeding-up of work either in repair activities or for new construction projects. There are different types of construction chemicals available in the market such as concrete admixtures, surface treatment, waterproofing etc. These materials impart in chemical as well as physical properties in applications such as cross-linking or phase change (from liquid to solid). Although the cost associated for utilizing construction chemicals lies in the range of 2-5 percent of the construction projects but still construction chemicals are utilized to achieve high quality and reliability of the concrete. Moreover, these chemicals are used in the construction projects as they provide increased durability and provide added protection from the environmental hazards. With increasing research and developments to develop high-quality infrastructure, construction chemicals are among the vital part of the construction sector.

The rapid growth in the infrastructure sector along with repair requirements in the older buildings within GCC countries led to an increase in the utilization of sophisticated technologies in construction activities which acts as a major factor bolstering the growth of the GCC Construction Chemical Market. Moreover, scheduled mega-events such as Dubai World Expo 2020 and Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 are contributing towards the demand of high-quality infrastructure which is also propelling the growth of GCC Construction Chemical Market. Government initiatives to increase diversified investment patterns over the different sectors such as infrastructure, retail, industrialization etc so that the dependency on the oil sector can be minimized also acts as a significant growth driving factor for the GCC Construction Chemical Market. For instance, Saudi Arabia reforms underway as the part of Vision 2030, so that the country being a knowledge-based economy rather than oil-based. In addition, there are multiple of projects that are in pipe line such as airports, metro networks, ports, roads, bridges, and hotels etc also contribute towards creating high demand for constriction chemicals in GCC region over the forecast period of 2019 – 2026. However, challenges associated with adverse effect on the environment owing to the reaction between the chemicals and the environmental gases which is harmful for the living being acts as the major restraining factor for the growth of GCC Construction Chemical Market.

Based on the product type segment, Concrete admixtures and waterproofing category expected to dominate the over the forecast period of 2019 – 2026 owing to the increasing use in residential as well as the commercial sectors in the GCC region.

Based on application segment, commercial category held largest share in 2018 owing to the increasing government approvals of the larger projects. However industrial category expected to record highest sector over the forecast period of 2019 – 2026.

In terms of geography, Saudi Arabia held the largest market share in 2018 followed by countries such as UAE, Qatar, Oman etc. due to the different steps taken in consideration to boost industrial sector. For instance, government initiates for development and construction of Jubail and Yanbu industrial cities as well as other industrial cities along with Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), and provision of other industrial incentives.

Various notable players in the market includes Dow Menat, Chryso Gulf, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BASF SE, Fosroc, Inc., Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M Gulf, Hernon Manufacturing, Pidilite MEA Chemicals LLC, Construction Material Chemical Industries (CMCI). For instance, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation joined international partners and signed three MOUs through the company’s national initiative, Nusaned™.

• In April 2018, Pidilite Group entered into a partnership with Stauf Klebstoffwerk which is a German firm and offers solution for commercial flooring space in the region. The partnership was with a vision to foray commercial flooring business in GCC countries.

• In January 2019, Saudi Arabia entered into an agreement of $ 54.4 billion to offer fresh manufacturing incentives through National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in order to raise capitals as a part of the 10-year program which in turn will help them to diversify their economy. The aim of NIDLP is to boost the contribution of mining, industry, logistics and energy sectors in the economy by $320 billion till 2030.

• In 2016 the launch of Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 with a vision to uplift Dubai into a global knowledge-based platform, sustainable and innovation-focused businesses. The strategy aims to aid to make Dubai a preferred manufacturing platform for global businesses, promote environmentally friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing.

