Global Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2019-2026

Food and beverage sterilizing agents are chemical compounds that are applied in food and beverage products to eliminate contaminated due to microorganisms. It can be done through two processing i.e., thermal processing and non-thermal processing. Hydrogen peroxide is mostly used in the food processing industry as it has an ability to act as a sterilizing as well as the oxidizing agent in the food and beverage products and also more preferable among manufacturers. The chemical used in food and beverage products is mainly designed to eliminate the chances of infection transferring and enhance better removal of infections.

The factors driving the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market include changing consumer lifestyle along with the rising middle-class population and change in the consumption pattern of consumers. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for healthy packaged food items and increasing the purchasing power of consumers will boost the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market. In addition, the high availability of food and beverage products through online channels and other distribution channels will further enhance the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market during the forecast period. Growing focus on the improvement of better standards of living and a rise in the demand for better quality of food and beverage products among consumers will propel the market growth. The growing health concerns among the population throughout the globe have led to pushing the consumption of ready to eat diet is supporting the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market. However, growing health issues among consumers associated with the usage of chemical compounds in the sterilizing process and strict government regulations in the food sector may hamper the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market.

Based on the product type, Hydrogen Peroxide type captured a significant market share in the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market and expected to grow at a substantial rate as it acts as an antimicrobial agent and also increasing utilization from the food and beverage industry. In addition, hydrogen peroxide is widely accepted as it has unique properties such as instant effectiveness and ease of handling. Peracetic acid is also used as a sterilizing agent as it provides various benefits in food processing techniques and also improves the shelf life of food reduce wastage.

Based on the application, Dairy Ingredients application is predicted the largest market share in the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market due to the rise in demand and production of milk and growing awareness towards the nutritional benefits of dairy products among consumers. Moreover, Higher adoption of a healthy lifestyle and increasing utilization for the sterilization of milk & milk-based products will further drive the dairy ingredients application in the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market. Meat & poultry application will also grow as it removes harmful microorganisms from meat and poultry products such as pork, chicken, beef, among others.

Based on the geography, North America region represented a highest market growth for the global food & beverage sterilizing agents and anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing consumption of ready to eat diet as a result of the busy lifestyle of individuals. Further, increasing awareness regarding the health and hygiene among consumers and the presence of a large number of players is predicted to have a positive impact on the growth of the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market. Asia-Pacific region is also projected to grow due to the rapid urbanization coupled with the increase in working population that will enhance the market growth in upcoming years.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Hansol Chemical, Solvay S.A., Steris PLC, Evonik Industries, Peroxy Chem, OCI Company Ltd., Balchem Corporation, Taekwang Industry Company Ltd., among others. The major players are coming up with various strategies to differentiate from others and establish themselves as a leader in the market. For instance, Balchem Corporation completed its acquisition of Chemogas NV to expand its geographic presence in the packaged ethylene oxide market.

Key Developments:

• In 2019, Solvay S.A. expanded its hydrogen peroxide plant capacity in Belgium to meet the increasing product demand in Europe.

• In 2018, Evonik Industries signed an agreement to acquire Peroxy Chem to expand its environment-friendly portfolio and high growth specialty applications.

• In 2018, Arkema S.A. launched a new hydrogen peroxide for spray Aseptic packaging systems under the brand Valsterane® to meet the requirements of the food packaging industry for easier, faster and safer solutions.

The global food & beverage sterilizing agent market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and key geographies. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into cereals & pulses, meat & poultry, beverages, dried fruits & vegetables, dairy ingredients and others.

