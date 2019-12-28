Global Starter Culture Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

The starter culture is a microbiological culture technique to produce commercial fermented products. Starter culture consists of microorganisms inoculated directly to the food items to bring desire qualities in the finished products. The starter cultivation is a sterile medium composed of the grains, seeds, or nutrient liquids to colonize the microbial growth for the fermentation. The starter culture comprises nutritional benefits in the food materials, enhance preservation, and high economic value. Starter culture ensures products at superior quality with consistent manufacturing schedules. The starter culture improves texture, flavor, and color of the food & beverages using the various preservation techniques such as fermentation process, low-temperature treatment, high pressure & radiation process, salting, and pulsed electric field technology.

Growing consumption of functional foods and drinks with changing consumer lifestyles will boost the demand for starter culture in the food processing industry during the forecast period. Also, increasing dependency on dairy-based products, meat products, and seafood amongst the consumer base is supporting to drive the substantial demand of the global starter culture market. Increasing the health benefits from the starter culture is projecting to boost the growth of the global starter culture market. Moreover, the technological advancements in the starter culture market, such as genetically modified starter cultures, are propelling the demand of the global starter culture market. The stringent regulations on the microorganisms and volatile raw material prices will further expect to be a challenge for the global starter culture market during the forecast period.

Based on the microorganism, the global starter culture market segmented into Bacteria, Yeasts, and Molds. The bacteria captured a significant market share due to the rising demand of the bacteria-based starter culture among the end-user. The bacteria-based starter culture comprises a fermentation process to retain aroma, taste, and flavor of the different products. The lactobacillus bacteria are preferred for the starter culture for cheese processing for improvement in the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of the food products.

Based on the form, the global starter culture market segmented into Freeze-dried and Frozen. The freeze-dried cultures are projecting the fastest market growth during the forecast period coupled with natural preservation of the biological material under vacuum at a low temperature (lyophilization) to increase the shelf-life and stability of the starter cultures. Furthermore, freeze-dried cultures are easy to store without refrigeration methods and cost-effective pricing, which will expect to propel the global starter culture market.

Based on composition, the global starter culture market segmented into the multi-strain mix, single strain, multi-strain. The multi-strain combination supports additional functions such as amine-negative starter cultures and processing under sterilization to the finished products, which will fuel the demand of the global starter culture market. Besides, the single strain comprises to deliver a single-oriented flavor profile for the development of the dairy and meat-based products.

Based on the application, the global starter culture market segmented into dairy & dairy-based products, meat & seafood, and others. The dairy & dairy-based products segment estimated the highest market growth over the forecast period because of the increasing demand for dairy-based products across the globe. Increasing adoption of the starter techniques for higher shelf-life of the dairy products, particularly in the cheese industry along with minimum spoilage of the microbial contamination, is expecting to propel the demand of the global starter culture market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of the biotechnological advancements increases palatable taste, color, flavors, and nutritional benefits in the dairy-based products, which will expect to surge the growth of the starter culture market.

The Europe region captured significant highest market share due to the strong presence of major manufacturers in the region and increasing participation of the leading players for managing the operations in the starter culture industry. Growing consumer preferences and changing lifestyles will target the consumers to propel the demand of the global starter culture market. Also, increasing awareness among the food manufacturers for the importance of the starter culture, which is further projecting to fuel the global starter culture market. Growing dairy exports by the big players will propel the significant growth of the global starter culture market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipating substantial market growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for meat & seafood products in emerging economies like China, India, Australia, and Japan.

Various notable players operating in the market include CHR Hansen, DowDuPont, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., THT S.A., Dalton Biotechnologies, Biochem S.R.L, Mediterranea Biotechnologie SRL, Royal DSM N.V, and LB Bulgaricum among others. Major players are focussing on the newest strategies like a new product launch, mergers & acquisitions, product expansions, collaboration, and latest investments to meet the requirements of the consumer base with a broad portfolio that will drive the demand of the global starter culture market.

Key Developments

• In May 2019, DowDupont has launched a dairy culture series under the Danisco brand, Howaru Dophilus AG. The dairy culture is animal-free, non-allergen, non-dairy, and ideal for plant-based foods.

• In May 2019, Chr. Hansen has launched Sweety® Y-1 is the first culture allowed the dairy manufacturers to reduce sugar levels in the foods, especially in dairy-based products such as yogurt across the globe. Sweety® Y-1 is a culture solution that creates a natural sweetness that tastes like lactose in the milk.

The global starter culture market has been segmented based on microorganism, form, composition, application and key regions. Based on microorganism, the market is segmented bacteria, yeasts, molds. Based on form, the market is categorized into freeze-dried and frozen. Based on composition, the market is segmented multi-strain mix, single strain and multi-strain. Based on the application, the market is segmented dairy & dairy-based products, meat & seafood, and others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the global starter culture market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

• What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

• What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global starter culture market?

• What are the various application areas, and how they are poised to grow?

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets