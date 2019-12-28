India Electric Vehicle Components Key Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

An electric vehicle is a vehicle that instead of operating on an internal combustion engine has the property of developing power through burning a mixture of gases and fuel, runs on an electric moto and this vehicle is preferred over the conventional vehicles. The components used for driving the electric vehicle are referred to as electric vehicle components, which include a battery, motor, controller, onboard charger, and others. The battery pack comprises of several batteries which includes lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery and nickel metal hydride battery among others. The lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable battery or an energy storage system which relies on the insertion reactions from both the electrodes in which lithium-ion act as a charge carrier.

To have an edge over the competition by knowing the market dynamics and current trends of “Electric Vehicle Components Market”, request for Sample Report here

The factors propelling the market growth of electric vehicle components include the rising adoption of electric vehicles and increasing government initiatives for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles. The increasing air pollution and the necessity to reduce the carbon emissions and global warming coupled with addressing the issue of declining natural resources are some factors driving the market of the electric vehicle, further leading to a growth in the electric vehicle components market. Rising research and development activities and increasing inclination of OEMs for the development of technologically advanced components for their enhanced functioning is creating a rise in demand for the electric vehicle components in the market during the forecast period. The rising financial incentives from the government, such as subsidies and stringent rules and regulations for environment-friendly vehicles along with rising efforts for the development of electric vehicle infrastructure for charging, are some reasons bolstering the growth of the electric vehicle components market in India. The electric vehicle components help in enhancing fuel efficiency and increase the performance of the vehicles. However, lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of batteries are some factors restraining the growth of the electric vehicle components market.

Do you want to know more about the Research process and detailed Methodology, Request Research Methodology of this report

Based on component, the battery pack is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as it contributes to a significant share in the cost of an electric vehicle. The battery pack includes three major batteries, which are lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and nickel metal hydride battery. The lithium-ion dominates in terms of revenue due to its high cost when compared with the other batteries; it provides extra range and performance and has lightweight, among other batteries. The lead-acid battery is preferred the most and dominates the market in terms of volume as these batteries have the lowest cost among the other battery technologies and are also about 97% recyclable.

The electric motor is also considered to be a major component in an electric vehicle. The electric motor should comprise of certain characteristics like high power density, high starting torque, and better efficiency to make it suitable for use in automotive applications. This comprises several motors like brushless DC motor, permanent magnet motor, AC induction motor, and others. The brushless DC motor is comparatively similar to the permanent magnet motor; the name of motor is brushless as it does not comprise of brush arrangement and commutator. This motor is preferred the most for application in an electric vehicle because of its characteristics like enhanced efficiency, torque, etc. The permanent magnet motor is a bit costlier than the brushless DC motor. The AC induction motor is more expensive than a DC motor and requires added electricity; this motor provides a better grip in rougher terrains and runs more smoothly.

In case, any of your paint points areas are not covered in the current scope of this report, Request for Customization here

Various notable players operating in the India electric vehicle components market include Bosch Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, LG Chem, Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Optimum Nanoenergy Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., and Amara Raja Group among others.

Key Market Developments:

• In 2019, Panasonic Corporation launched EV charging service, which is a combination of virtual and physical components. The components comprise of on-board chargers, charging stations along with artificial intelligence, analytics, and others.

• In 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra collaborated with LG Chem for the advanced Li-ion battery technology. In this collaboration, LG Chem played a role for unique cells entirely for India and also designed Li-ion battery modules for Mahindra Electric, which further led to the development of a battery pack for Mahindra Group. LG Chem also supplied NMC chemistry-based Li-ion cells for implementation in SsangYong and Mahindra series of electric vehicles.

The India electric vehicle components market has been segmented on the basis of component. The component segment is categorized into Battery Pack, Vehicle Body, Chassis, Drivetrain, Equipment, and Others. The battery pack segment is further categorized into Lithium-ion Battery, Lead-acid Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, and Others. The drivetrain segment is further categorized into Electric Motor, Vehicle Control Unit, Inverter/Generator, Transmission, and On-Board Charger. The electric motor is further segmented into AC Induction Motor, Permanent Magnet Motor, and Brushless DC Motor. The transmission segment is further categorized into Single Gear Transmission and Multi Gear Transmission.

For detailed scope of the “Electric Vehicle Components Market” report request a Sample Copy of the report

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the India electric vehicle components market growing? What will be the trend in growth in the future?

• What are the key restraints and drivers and in current market? What will be the impact of restraints and drivers in the future?

• What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

About GMI Research

GMI Research provides research and consulting solutions to our clients. We help our global clients through independent fact-based insights, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition. We provide syndicated research, customized market and competitive intelligence research, sales enablement support and data analytics services.

Contact Us

GMI Research

Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate,

Dublin D18 Y3X2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353 1 442 8820

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gmiresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets