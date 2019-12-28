Opinion: The Battle against climate change Indicates that vegetarian diet and your car is Moot

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

MALMO, Sweden (Project Syndicate) – Change to energy-saving light bulbs, clean your clothes in cold water, eat less meat, recycle a lot and purchase an electric car: They bombard us with instructions from campaigners of climate, environmentalists and the media about the day-to-day steps everyone must take to curb the climate change.

Regrettably, the appeals trivialize the global warming challenge and avert our focus from the significant technological and changes in policy that are required to fight it.

For instance, David Attenborough, who is the nature documentary presenter and environmental campaigner of Britain, questioned what he would do to curb the change in the climate. He assured to remove his phone charger when it was not in use.

The heart of Attenborough is, without a doubt, in the best place. However, even though he continually removes his charger for a year, the subsequent reduction in the emissions of the carbon dioxide would be equal to less than one half of one-thousandth of the average yearly carbon

