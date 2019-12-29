Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application Market 2019-2027 Top Keyplayers- IBM, Google, Microsoft, GE, Siemens, Medtronic, Amazon.com, Inc, Nvidia

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 35% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

One of the greatest challenges in the healthcare arena is huge healthcare data and it is impossible to handle all of these data for medical personnel. Here comes the opportunity of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare field. In simple words, AI is an area where computer or computer controlled machines can work like human beings. It increases the capability of healthcare practitioners to understand the daily patterns and requirements of people they are treating, and provide better service, guidance and supports for staying healthy. The global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market is primarily driven by the growing demand of large and complex data set, emerging preference of healthcare cost cutting, and requirements of healthcare services between healthcare providers and the patients. For instance, IBM’ Watson is assisting healthcare organization by applying cognitive technology to unearth huge health data and power diagnosis. In addition, this product is able to scrutinize and stock medical information, resources, case studies, medical discussions etc which is comparatively faster than any medical practitioner. Conversely, the use of AI in healthcare system in developing countries such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa is still not prominent due to the less awareness of AI in healthcare sector. In addition, risk of data hacking, stringent regulatory standards across several verticals may restrain the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market in coming future. However, new product developments, and strategic collaborations among key players may provide the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market encompasses market segments based on deployment, technology, application, end user and region. On the basis of deployment, the sub-market is segregated into on-premise and cloud services. In terms of technology, the market is classified into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision. By application, the global market is categorized into patient data and risk analysis, hospital management, medical imaging, drug discovery, patient monitoring, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market is classified into healthcare service providers, healthcare payors, patients, healthcare companies and others. By Geography, the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, GE, Siemens, Medtronic, Amazon.com, Inc, Nvidia and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such IBM, Google, Microsoft, GE, Siemens, Medtronic, Amazon.com, Inc, Nvidia, and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

