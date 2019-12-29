Body Area Network Market During 2019-2027 Top Keyplayers- Abbott, Ericsson, AB Fujitsu GE Company, Bluetooth SIG, IBM Intel Corporation,Telefonica SA

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Body Area Network Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Body Area Network Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Body Area Network Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Body Area Network Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Body Area Network Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.23% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Body Area Network (BAN) is a short-range wireless network of sensors operating in, on and around the human body. These sensors operating in BAN can either be wearable and/or implantable. Healthcare information from these sensors are sent to servers, which can be either personal or central. BANs can be either Intra-BAN or Inter-BAN. In Intra-BAN, communication occurs between wireless sensors and personal communication devices. In Inter-BAN communication occurs between wireless sensors and centralized servers. Sensors that are used in BAN are classified into three types: Physiological, Bio-kinetic and Ambient. Physiological sensors measure blood pressure, glucose level, body temperature, blood oxygen, etc. Bio-kinetic sensors measure angular rotation and acceleration of human body movement. Ambient sensors measure environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, sound pressure, light among others

Rising population of people above 65 years across the globe is driving growth of body area networks. Global elderly (over 65 years) population growth is growing at a CAGR of 3% per annum from 2010 till 2016. For UK, the population is growing at a CAGR of 2.4% per annum from 2010-2016. This situation requires high healthcare expenditure by governments. BAN devices helps in continuous monitoring of individuals and lowers the footfall in hospitals reducing government healthcare expenditure outlay. BAN devices can provide continuous monitoring of health of patients with chronic conditions. Globally there is an increasing number of elderly people suffering from long term ailments. There is leading to the rise in BAN devices which reduces government healthcare expenditure

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=155

BAN consists of wearable and implant devices where wearable devices holds the lion share. Global wearable devices market is anticipated to grow from 64 million in 2015 to 359 millions in 2019 growing at a CAGR of ~54.0% from 2015-2019. Rising number of wearables is increasing the adoption of body area networks. In global wearable’s market smart watch and wrist band hold ~90.6% market share in 2015. Millennial having high disposable income and health conscious are increasingly using wearable devices. This is also increasing the adoption of body area networks. Sensitive physiological information of body area network device users are transmitted through communication networks. Unethical hacking of the network will lead to availability and unauthorized use of personal information. This is a major concern for users of body area network. Body area networks are short networks and operate at very low power. This partially makes the system secure as network’s weak signal’s are undetectable at long distances.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Body Area Network Market encompasses market segments based on technology, devices, end-use industry and country.

In terms of technology, the global Body Area Network Market is segregated into:

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Others

By devices, the global Body Area Network Market is also classified into:

Wearable Devices

Implant Devices

By end use industry, the global Body Area Network Market is also classified into:

Healthcare

Sports

Others

By country/region, the global Body Area Network Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Abbott

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu

GE Company

Bluetooth SIG

IBM

Intel Corporation

Telefonica SA

STMicro

Renesas

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Body area etwork related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Request for Report Analysis: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/body-area-network-market/155

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Body Area Network Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Body Area Network Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as IBM, STMicro, Fujitsu, Intel among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Body Area Network caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Body Area Network Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Body Area Network Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Body Area Network Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets