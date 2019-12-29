Healthcare Cloud Computing Market During 2019-2027 Top Keyplayers- Meditrial, Merge Healthcare, Forte Research System, GT Nexus, Covisint, ASAP Systems, Kinaxis, Logility, Marken

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Healthcare Cloud Computing market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Healthcare Cloud Computing market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Healthcare Cloud Computing market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Cloud computing is a catchphrase and umbrella term employed to several burgeoning phases of IT (Information Technology). It is not a new technology, but a new model which offers computing resources. According to several literatures, cloud computing as a popular resolution for providing cheap and easy access to IT resources with minimal managerial activities. Many organizations (industry, academic or research) have been gaining benefits from cloud computing. Compared to Clusters and Grid computing, this new service-oriented model has offered enormous computing resources and facility of payments on short- term basis. Healthcare organizations adopt Cloud Computing for various reasons- according to Forbes, around 45% of the healthcare companies value Cloud Computing focusing on improvement of technological capacities. Other objectives included financial metrics, time management, work-force productivity, facilitate business process, information security, regulatory compliance and others, respectively. In addition, improvement for collaboration and decision making is another objective of small healthcare organizations to adopt cloud computing faster. In India, large as well as small pharma organizations are using Cloud Computing in quality control (QC), quality analysis (QA), research and development (R&D), clinical development, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, marketing and corporate management by launching various software solutions such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) etc. On the other hand, the global growth of Healthcare Cloud Computing market might be offset by key challenges such as security issues, poor cloud performance, difficulty in integration with in-house IT, limited customization facility, difficulty in moving away from cloud and back to physical server, higher cost, less number of authenticated solution providers and complex regulatory requirements. However, technological advancements, increasing R&D investment and strategic alliance among the key players etc. would likely to provide the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. For instance, Optima’s cloud based EHR solution provides streamlined patient care plans to the clinics, healthcare organizations and other research organizations. Acquisition of Optima’s cloud based EHR solutions by Net Health helps Net Health to provide better health solutions to the continuing care companies, outpatient therapy clinics, and contract therapy organizations in coming future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market encompasses market segments based on service models, type of deployment, end-user and geography. On the basis of service models, the sub-markets is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and other. Based on type of deployment, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market has been segregated into private, public and hybrid. By end-user, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market is also classified into healthcare manufacturing companies (including manufacturers, suppliers/distributors), healthcare service providers (including hospitals, clinics, ASCs, etc.), payors (including insurance companies) and research organizations. By Geography, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as SAP, TCS iON, QAD, Compiere, Mastercontrol, QUMAS, CEBOS (a division of QAD), Sparta Systems, Medidata, Cognizant, Infosys, Oracle, Veeva, @ris Global, Meditrial, Merge Healthcare, Forte Research System, GT Nexus, Covisint, ASAP Systems, Kinaxis, Logility, Marken, IBM, inhibOX Ltd., Accenture, HCL, Amazone, Microsoft, SAS, Dotmatic, Acelot, Raintree Oncology Services, BioXcel and among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Healthcare Cloud Computing market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Healthcare Cloud Computing market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as SAP, TCS iON, QAD, Compiere, Mastercontrol, QUMAS, CEBOS (a division of QAD), Sparta Systems, Medidata, Cognizant, Infosys, Oracle, Veeva, @ris Global and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Healthcare Cloud Computing market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets