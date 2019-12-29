Healthcare Insurance Market During 2019-2027 Top Keyplayers-AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, AIA Group Limited, Allianz Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., China Life Insurance Company Limited Zurich Insurance Group

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Healthcare Insurance market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Healthcare Insurance market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Healthcare Insurance over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Healthcare Insurance is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Healthcare Insurance is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Healthcare insurance is an insurance which covers part or whole of the risk of a person carrying expense. In other words, it is a contract between an insurance provider and individual (alternatively individual’s sponsor). This insurance may be renewable or can exist for lifelong, on the basis of the insurance provider. The amount of the coverage is not same for all- it depends on the financial budget of the insurance provider, type of injury or sickness etc. The global Healthcare Insurance market is primarily driven by the increasing amount of medical expenditure and increasing healthcare budget by the developing countries. According to the World Bank Group, the expenditure of healthcare in the USA was the 18% of the total GDP in 2018 whereas the healthcare expenditure of the UK was almost 10% of the total GDP in 2018. In addition to the strong healthcare expenditure budgeted by the developed countries- the developing countries have also been focusing to the robust healthcare budget in upcoming years. For instance, the healthcare expenditure by China was almost 5.5% of the GDP in 2018 whereas the healthcare expenditure in India was almost 4% of the GDP in 2018. On the contrary, there are certain types of medical treatments (cosmetic treatment such as hair transplantation psychiatric disorders) excluded from the healthcare insurance- this kind of expensive treatment may restrain the growth of the global Healthcare Insurance market in the upcoming period. However, Mergers and acquisitions/joint ventures among key market players, new product launch ET will open up the global Healthcare Insurance market to grow over the forecast period. For example, Alan, a French health insurance startup which has a prominent present in France, has offered four new verticals of its service in August 2019. In addition to companies and freelancers, this insurance company planned to launch insurance product to a) hospitality industry, b) individuals who don’t work in a French company but may have specific requirements, c) retired professionals, and d) public servants.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Healthcare Insurance market encompasses market segments based on provider, insurance type, coverage type, age group, network and geography. On the basis of provider, the sub-market is segmented private and public providers. Based on insurance type, the global Healthcare Insurance market has been segregated into medical insurance, disease insurance, and others. In terms of coverage type, the global Healthcare Insurance market is classified into lifetime coverage and term coverage. On the basis of network, the market is also classified into point of service, health maintenance organization, preferred provider organization. In terms of age group, the market is also categorized into pediatric/minors, adults, and senior citizen. By Geography, the global Healthcare Insurance market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence reportoffers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, AIA Group Limited, Allianz Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., China Life Insurance Company Limited Zurich Insurance Group and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Healthcare Insurance related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid pictureof the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This studyofferscomprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Healthcare Insurance market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explainsupcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Healthcare Insurance market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, AIA Group Limited, Allianz Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., China Life Insurance Company Limited Zurich Insurance Group and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technicalup gradation

Ø The world market for Healthcare Insurance caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Healthcare Insurance market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

