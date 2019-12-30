3D Gaming Consoles Market Precise Outlook- A4Tech Co. Ltd, Activision Publishing Inc., Electronic Art Inc | 15.15% by 2024

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The 3D gaming consoles market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.15% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Rise in the average spending by gamers, increasing purchasing power, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by developers across the globe are driving the demand for 3D gaming consoles.

– Companies, such as Microsoft and Sony, have been introducing 3D gaming consoles, like Nintendo Switch, as an addition to the existing console options to keep gamers engaged. The addition of augmented reality and virtual reality has also increased the popularity of the software.

– Companies, such as Microsoft, Nintendo, and Xbox, have been increasing their product portfolio by increasing the number of 3D gaming consoles available. Products, like Xbox one X, PlayStation 4, and NES Classic Edition, have been released to drive the sale of 3D gaming consoles in the market. Current 8th generation consoles utilize cutting-edge technologies including Blu Ray, motion sense technology, virtual reality (VR), HD quality video and online functions.

Scope Of The Report

3D gaming consoles are video games consoles, which can support stereoscopic gameplays on integrated displays. The stereoscopic images improve the experience of the gameplay and provide realism to it by creating the illusion of depth, and providing accurate structural localization, and offer a better feeling of surface materials in the gaming environment. Different consoles can be used for 3D gaming along with different platform.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

A4Tech Co. Ltd, Activision Publishing Inc., Electronic Art Inc., Guillemot Corporation S.A. (Thrustmaster), Kaneva LLC, Logitech Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Oculus VR, Sony Computer Entertainment.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Home Consoles to Dominate the 3D Gaming Consoles Market

– Home consoles primarily dominate the market with various players such as Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo dominating the market. Sony has been leading the market with about 70,599 3D gaming consoles sold in North America alone.

– Various features such as online multiplayer gaming, cloud support, deals associated with home consoles have been increasingly popular, which have aided in the growth of their 3D gaming consoles in the market.

– The release of the various provision of accessories such as 4K TVs has been advantageous to the growth of home consoles as they provide better gaming experience than other options available. The advent of VR and AR technologies further enrich the gaming experience of home consoles driving their sales.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Asia-Pacific is the most massive revenue generating economy for the entire gaming industry. Countries, like China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the prime gaming hot spots of the world, which are estimated to generate more than 40% of the gaming industrys revenues annually.

– The region is estimated to have more than 1.5 billion active gamers creating a vast market for 3D gaming consoles in the region.

– The easy availability of the 3D gaming hardware and software in the region, as most of the prime vendors like Nintendo are based in the region, provides the region with a competitive edge over others.

– With the increasing penetration of home consoles and PC based gaming, the demand for 3D gaming consoles in the region is expected to grow exponentially in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – Sony Corporation (Sony) and Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) aprtnered on new innovations to enhance customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms and AI solutions.

– January 2019 – Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and AudiokineticInc., a leading global provider of cross-platform audio solutions for the gaming and interactive media industries, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for SIE to acquire Audiokinetic. With this acquisition, SIE will tap into Audiokinetics vast audio engineering expertise, adding significant value to the PlayStation ecosystem. Audiokinetic will continue to operate independently, licensing its multi-platform audio tools and middleware to developers in established and growth markets.

Finally, this 3D Gaming Consoles report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent 3D Gaming Consoles product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

