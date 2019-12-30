3D Imaging Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global 3D Imaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international 3D Imaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global 3D Imaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global 3D Imaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global 3D Imaging Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.89% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

3D imaging is the method of using the two-dimensional surface for the purpose of rendering a 3D image on it, by the virtu of creating an visual illusion of depth. Optical illusion is being characterized by visually perceived image which actually differ from the reality. The depth perception in optical illusion offers the visual ability to the viewer to perceive the images in three dimension. In general, 3D imaging makes use of two motion or still camera lenses, slightly apart from one another in order to photograph a three-dimensional object. This process is capable of effectively duplicating the stereoscopic vision of human eyes. 3D imaging is produced as either a single image with two overlapping elements or as two distinct images viewed side by side. The image is reproduced at two flat images which viewers see separately, thereby creating a visual illusion of depth as they integrate these two images into a single image. Single 3D images, such as the ones used in movies are projected on the screen and viewed usually with specialized optical equipment such as polarized lenses or 3D glasses. These optical equipment split the two images for each eye without distorting the colours of the image. 3D imaging has been adopted extensively across various industry verticals for various purposes such as improved imaging and better visualization. It is widely being used across the medical industry for augmented patient diagnosis and care, and this has encouraged the key players in the market to offer enriched imaging solutions for meeting the specific requirements of the industry. Growing demand for advanced technology across various industry verticals, such as media and entertainment, defense and automotive among others has encouraged organisations to adopt 3D imaging systems. The medical sector is generally at the forefront of technical deployment. Any technological innovation that has the prospective to improve medical operations, patient care and trigger discovery in medical research is likely to be implemented in this sector. The predicted and demonstrated advantages of 3D imaging, printing and software in medical care and research have helped to revolutionize this discipline. In medical, the ultrasound segment has benefitted the most by deploying 3D imaging technologies. In the area of ultrasound, contrast enhanced, high frequency imaging is a major technological trend. This technology enables volume imaging that helps to capture the real-time 3D image of organs. In addition, widespread application of 3D imaging technology in oncology, gynecology, dentistry, cardiology and orthopedics is helping spur gains in the global market. Rapid technological advancements such as integration of medical system with telesurgery & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) have encouraged the adoption of the 3D imaging among radiologists & surgeons. At present, 3D imaging is playing a pivotal role in the modern diagnostic radiology. 3D imaging helps to demonstrate fine anatomic detail, thereby allowing the radiologist to manipulate the image by making them void of any unwanted overlying structures. This helped to emphasize on the area of interest accurately. The technological advancement in the scanning protocol, 3D volumetric reconstruction software & magnetic resonance hardware have enabled the increase of the role of 3D imaging in this field. Considering these factors, this usage of 3D imaging in the healthcare and medical sector is expected to remain high in the coming years Therefore, this driver is anticipated to strongly fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global 3D imaging market encompasses market segments based on display technologies, imaging solutions, hardware, end use industry and country.

In terms of display technologies, the 3D Imaging market is segregated into:

Anaglyphy

Stereoscopy

Auto-stereoscopy

Holography

Volumetric display

By Imaging Solutions, the global 3D Imaging market is also classified into:

3D Modeling

3D scanning

Layout and animation

3D rendering

Image reconstruction

By hardware, the global 3D Imaging market is also classified into:

3D Display

3D sensor

By end use industry, the global 3D Imaging market is also classified into:

Healthcare and medical

Defense and security

Industrial application

Architecture and Engineering

Media and entertainment

Others

By country/region, the global 3D Imaging market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

GE Healthcare

Google, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Able Software Corporation

Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh

Philips Healthcare

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as 3D Imaging related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

