3D Sensor Market Is Booming in Forthcoming Year with Top Key Players Like Infineon Technologies, Omnivision Technologies, Occipital, Inc

According to a new market report pertaining to the 3D sensor market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global 3D sensor market is expected to reach US$ 2,556.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global 3D sensor market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2026.

Need to improve performance of electronic devices driving the global 3D sensor market

Most 3D sensors enhance performance of consumer electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, cameras, and gaming devices, apart from many other automotive, and healthcare applications. The additional features provided by 3D sensors such as depth sensing, augmented reality in gaming devices, and some other significant features improves performance of these devices and offers better user experience. This has led to the growth in integration of 3D sensors in electronic devices which helps to drive the global 3D sensor market.

3D Sensor Market: Scope of the Report

The global 3D sensor market is broadly segmented in terms of type, technology, end use, and region. By type, the global 3D sensor market is segmented into image sensor, position sensor, acoustic sensor, proximity sensor, and others. Among all the sensor types, the image sensor segment held the highest market share of 48.83% in 2017. Image sensors offer artificial intelligence in smartphones introduced by some of the leading players such as Apple. Apple has already taken the lead to include image sensors in their smartphones, and other companies are also following the same trend.

Hence, the image sensor segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment with the highest CAGR of 7.9%. By technology, the global 3D sensor market is segmented into stereo vision, time-of-flight, structured sensor, infrared sensor technology, and hall technology. Among these technologies, time-of-flight contributed the largest market share of 37.18% in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in multiple applications. This is mainly due to much higher frame provided by time-of-flight compared to other technologies.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial robotics, security & surveillance, media & entertainment, and others. Among the end users, automotive sector is anticipated to dominate the global 3D sensor market with the highest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. 3D sensors are used in vehicles for real-time imaging in various applications such as passenger monitoring, autonomous driving, and to monitor driver attentiveness. This has influenced the use of 3D sensors inside vehicles which is resulting in increasing growth scale of 3D sensors in the automotive sector.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets