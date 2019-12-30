Acetic Acid Market Value with Status and Outlook 2019- BP PLC, Celanese Corporation, Chang Chun Group

Global Acetic Acid Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market for acetic acid is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2024

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

BP PLC, Celanese Corporation, Chang Chun Group., China Petrochemical Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation, Daicel Corporation, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, GNFC Limited, HELM AG, Huayi Group, Jiangsu Chuangpu Information Technology Co. Ltd, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Kingboard Holdings Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, 6.4.19 SASOL, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K.K., Sipchem, Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB), Wacker Chemie AG, Yankuang Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Trends-

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) to Dominate the Market

– Vinyl acetate monomer is a chemical building block used for a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. Polyvinyl acetate is used in the production of paints and coatings and adhesives, for flexible substrates, as well as for sizing the polyester fiber-fill insulation textiles.

– VAM is a key raw material in the manufacturing of water-based adhesives, which accounts for significant use in the global adhesives and sealants market.

– Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) dominated the market for acetic acid in 2018. It accounted for over 30% of the total market in terms of volume, owing to the extensive use of VAM in the paints and coatings, textile, and adhesives and sealants market.

– Furthermore, the increasing demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the demand for acetic acid, during the forecast period.

– In Europe, Germany represents the largest market for VAM. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 32% of the total consumption in Europe, owing to the strong and steady textile and packaging market.

– Therefore, the increasing demand of VAM in various regions is expected to increase the demand for acetic acid over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of acetic acid in the global market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the largest market for the textile industry, owing to the strong industrial base of the region.

– Furthermore, factors such as increasing population and improving economic condition (such as rising GDP and disposable income of the people), drive the market in the region and boosting the manufacturing sector.

– China is the largest market for VAM worldwide. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 30% of the global consumption. This large share is because of the strong and steady textile and packaging market of China.

– Furthermore, the local market provides an ample amount of opportunities for local vendors to invest in the market.

– The Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in the market during the forecasted period, owing to its extensive growing demand for industrial fabrics.

Major points covered in this research are:-

Acetic Acid Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Size (Value) of Acetic Acid (2019-2024)

Global Acetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Global Acetic Acid Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Acetic Acid Market Analysis by Application

Global Acetic Acid Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Acetic Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Acetic Acid Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Acetic Acid report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Acetic Acid product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

