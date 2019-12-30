Adaptive Strollers Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Adaptive strollers, also known as medical strollers, are special medical equipment used for comfort seating and mobility for children with special needs. These strollers are transport wheelchairs for pediatric occupants suffering from neurodegenerative disorders. These can be equipped with accessories that enable patients with comfortable positioning and posture. Manual or commercial wheelchairs are most commonly used for transportation of children with mobility challenges. However, adaptive strollers are good alternative equipment to non-folding, heavyweight manual wheelchairs.

These offer advantages over conventional manual wheelchairs such as lightweight, compact, foldable, portable, can easily be loaded in and out of vehicle offering high comfort, and convenience, increased flexibility, making these a preferred choice among patients. Moreover, these strollers are considered to be back up to a power wheelchair. Adaptive strollers are not only used by infants and children, but can also be used by young adults who are unable to self-propel. These factors are projected to boost demand for adaptive strollers in the next few years.

The global adaptive strollers market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Rise in prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders in children across the globe is a major driver of the adaptive strollers market. Neurodegenerative disorders are debilitating conditions that lead to progressive degeneration and death of nerve cells in patients. These include cerebral palsy, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and others. According to SMA Foundation, 1 in 6,000 to 1 in 10,000 children are born with spinal muscular atrophy globally, and 1 in 50 i.e., approximately 6 million, people in the U.S. are carriers of the SMA gene.

Hence, soaring target population with special needs for mobility is expected to boost demand for medical strollers during the forecast period. Increase in focus of manufacturers on the development of patient-friendly products and favorable government support for research on disability disorders in developed regions are factors likely to boost the growth of the global adaptive strollers market. However, high cost of adaptive strollers is projected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global adaptive strollers market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the adaptive strollers market can be classified into strollers and accessories. The strollers segment is projected to dominate the global market owing to benefits offered over manual wheelchairs. Based on application, the global adaptive strollers market can be categorized into spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, developmental delay, spinal cord injury, and others. The cerebral palsy segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in incidence of the disease across the globe.

In terms of region, the global adaptive strollers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the major share of the global market in 2017. Increase in target population with cerebral palsy and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is anticipated to drive demand for adaptive strollers in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation (UCP), 8,000 to 10,000 babies will develop cerebral palsy each year and about two to three children in every 1,000 have cerebral palsy in the country.

Moreover, favorable support by government and non-government organizations that perform and sponsor studies on disabilities and impairments in the U.S. contribute to the region’s dominant market share. The adaptive strollers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rise in population suffering from disability disorders in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Increase in disposable income and rise in health care expenditure are the other factors driving the adaptive strollers market in these countries.

Major players operating in the global adaptive strollers market include Convaid Products, LLC, Deming Designs, Inc., Thomashilfen.us, Eurovema Ab, Adaptive Star, Ormesa, Invacare Corporation, Meyra, Performance Health, Special Tomato (Bergeron Health Care), and Sunrise Medical LLC. These players focus on innovative product launch for patients with special mobility needs, thereby making their lives easier and better.

