Adenosine Injection Market: Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2026

Adenosine is an endogenous nucleoside present in all cells of the body. It is present in the form of white crystalline powder that is soluble in water and practically insoluble in alcohol. Adenosine is not chemically related to other antiarrhythmic drugs. However, it is a sterile, non-pyrogenic solution used in the form of an injection. Adenosine is intravenously injected in patients suffering from Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, and other myocardial diseases.

Devices such as the adenoscan infusion nomogram are used to determine the appropriate infusion rate of adenosine injections used according to the total body weight of patients. A rise in the admission of patients with multiple organ failure in hospitals is likely to drive demand for adenoscan infusion nomogram devices in the near future, due to an increase in the use of adenosine injections for surgery and trauma. Moreover, new developments in the route of administration of drugs and devices at the cellular and molecular level are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases as well as the increasing the use of adenosine injections.

High prevalence of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, and herpes zoster infections, rise in patient awareness, growing research and development initiatives, and advent of high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery are likely to drive the adenosine injection market in the coming years. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), 40% of people in the U.S. will be effected with heart disease by 2030, which is likely to increase the number of cardiac surgeries in the near future. In 2015, the WHO stated that the number of new cancer cases was expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017 in the U.S., 135,430 people were estimated to have colorectal cancer, and about 50,260 people were estimated to die from colorectal cancer. The World Health Organization predicted that 30% to 50% of cancers can be currently prevented by avoiding risk factors and through the implementation of existing evidence-based prevention strategies. The cancer burden can also be reduced through early detection of cancer and management of patients who develop cancer. Increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, rising geriatric population with a number of cardiac surgery, and rapidly growing awareness about cardiac stress testsare projected to fuel the growth of the overall adenosine injection market. However, factors such as side effects of drugs and expensive treatment procedures are expected to hamper the growth of the adenosine injection market.

The global adenosine injection market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the adenosine injection market can be classified into general surgery, cancer surgery, cardiac surgery, neuron surgery, and others. Cardiac surgery is a rapidly expanding segment, owing to an increase in the number of myocardial perfusion scintigraphy procedures for the diagnosis of heart veins and artery. In terms of end-user, the adenosine injection market can be classified into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, hospitals, life sciences and research lab, and others. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global adenosine injection market due to a rise in the incidence of cardiac surgery in the U.S. and and increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. Rise in the incidence of epidemic diseases and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer, rare diseases, etc. are driving the medical biotechnology sector. This, in turn, is expected to boost the adenosine injection market in North America. Europe is a prominent region of the adenosine injection market due to its favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and pharmaceutical companies.

The adenosine injection market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in the number of surgeries, increase in awareness among patients about scintigraphy, and rise in health care expenditure benefits by governments from different countries. In addition, the economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs.

Major players operating in the global adenosine injection market include Torrent Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Celon Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., and SAGENT Pharmaceuticals.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets