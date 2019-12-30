Advanced Missile Warning Systems Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share | Trends, Forecast 2024

Advanced missile warning systems are components of avionics packages on military aircrafts. Attacking missiles are detected by sensors, whose automated warnings signal the pilot to carry out a defensive operation and deploy the available countermeasures in order to disrupt missile tracking. These systems are associated with stimulated emissions to detect if missile or aircraft exhaust plumes are present in the environment. They are composed of multi-spectral, multi-function warning sensors and designed for usage on fast jets, helicopters, unmanned aircraft systems, and broad-bodied transport aircrafts.

Traditional missile warning systems countered first and second-generation passive missiles by means of spoke-like masks rotating in the seeker’s point of view and permitting horning in on the target. The chief driving factors behind the growth of the global advanced missile warning systems are their dual color infrared technique optimized to reject non-threatening clutter sources, relatively higher sensitivity for an extended range of detection, state-of-the-art software providing high detection, probability during optimization of false alarms, lack of need for mission reprogramming, fit compatibility with legacy sensors, and their extensive live growth and fire testing program. Besides, a hostile indication of fire uses high-speed frame rates to detect small arms, rocket-propelled grenades, and anti-aircraft artillery, while state-of-the-art software offers a high detection probability while optimizing false alarms.

However, there are certain forces hindering the growth of the advanced missile warning system. For instance, their rocket motors need to be burning in order to detect missiles, which requires a high burning temperature. Moreover, their detection range is restricted against future innovative technologies such as low UV emission motors. Furthermore, infrared-based advanced missile warning systems work better in relatively high altitudes; however, ultraviolet systems are better off against air missile systems. Advanced systems do not counter image seekers fielded by technologically progressive nations. They are also inefficient against laser beam riders which already exist in the market. They lack a multi-layered approach which is important as no countermeasure technology can defeat all possible attacks.

In the global advanced missile warning systems market, opportunities depend on the software. In the recent past, the integrated aircraft survivability equipment software update of advanced missile warning systems passed a significant design review. This marked the first attempt by armies across the world to adopt this software. In addition, the U.S. army, which accounts for a considerable share in this market, has been developing a next-generation enhanced ultraviolet threat warning sensor which enhances the detectability of the advanced missile warning systems, offering better sensitivity and range.

The global advanced missile warning systems market is segmented on the basis of system type into the infrared-based, pulse Doppler-based, and ultraviolet-based varieties. According to geography, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. North America has been recording a major share in the market, while the Middle East witnessed a relatively higher growth rate. Global events in Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Iraq motivated the need for deterrent capabilities, and for the U.S. to work alongside partner countries in full cooperation.

Key players in the global advanced warning systems market are BAE systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Roxel Group, Elobit Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Thales, MBDA, and SAAB.

