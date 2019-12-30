Aircraft Refurbishing Market To 2024 Report, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Estimations And Forecasts

Aircraft Refurbishing Market: General Outline

The need to modify the interior and/or exterior of an aircraft – be it airplanes, dirigibles, helicopters, or gliders – has grown to an unmatched level over the last couple of years and aircraft and airline owners have been undertaking the retrofit of their airborne vehicles in a shorter cycle than before.

The report has been compiled by conducting in-depth discussions and interviews of leading industry experts and is designed to cater to the research needs of those looking to invest in the aircraft refurbishing market. Information has been collated from annual reports, product literature, press releases, documents, and government websites to offer sharp and actionable insights to the stakeholders, which include technology suppliers, airlines, passengers, software and hardware providers, seat manufacturers, and aviation regulating bodies.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) classifies aircraft repairs into two main categories: major and minor. Major repairs substantially affect weight, balance, performance, structural strength, power plant operation, and flight characteristics, and any other quality that might affect airworthiness.

A detailed section on the competitive landscape sheds light on the leading players operating in the aircraft refurbishing market and includes in-depth profiles of their structure, performance, and operations.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18452

Aircraft Refurbishing Market: Comprehensive Overview

The key repairs that can be made to an aircraft include component repairs, structural repairs, engine repairs, systems repairs, and avionics repairs.

Aircraft structural repairs are made to aircrafts that have sustained various damages of the stringers, external skin, bulkheads, formers, and others. Component repairs range from straightforward part replacements to complete overhaul. In case a component fails to function effectively, it is removed from the aircraft and replaced by a fully functional component. This removed component is then repaired after analyzing the reason of the malfunction and replacing those internal parts. These components are disassembled, repaired, cleaned, inspected, reassembled, tested, and finally returned to service. These procedures are completed in accordance with the component maintenance manual (CMM).

Engine repairs, which typically comprise substituting parts, are limited in nature and include cleaning, repair, inspection, disassembling, reassembling, and testing. Systems repairs are related to aircraft systems such as pneumatic, hydraulic, and fuel. The defective parts are removed and replaced with new ones. Avionics repairs are tackled in a different way due to their fragile circuit boards and small delicate electronic or electrical parts. Special clean rooms are set up to execute repairs to these kinds of components.

Request To Access Market Data Aircraft Refurbishing Market

Aircraft Refurbishing Market: Regional and Vendor Outlook

Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share in the aircraft refurbishing market. This regional market has been witnessing steady growth as most of the completion centers are concentrated here, especially in the U.S. It has been observed that almost 64% of these centers deliver VIP completions, which works strongly in favor of the North America aircraft refurbishing market.

The leading participants in the aircraft refurbishing market include Rose Aircraft Services, Sia Engineering Company Ltd., Duncan Aviation Inc., B/E Aerospace, Inc., Sabreliner Corporation, Timco Aviation Services, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Nextant Aerospac, LLC, Zodiac Aerospace, Inc., and Lufthansa Technik AG.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets