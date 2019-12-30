Anti-static Coatings for Plastics Market : Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast 2027

Anti-static coatings are applied on plastic surfaces to dissipate static-charge that may accumulate on these surfaces. Anti-static coatings are applied on the bodies of consumer goods, electronic goods, vehicles, etc. Static-buildup is a major issue encountered in the plastic industry. Plastic substrates usually possess smooth surfaces, and are likely to develop static charges when separated from each other. Buildup of static charge can lead to electrostatic discharge. The release of static can destroy an electronic segment or cause visual imperfections in coated films. Substantial release of static can cause harm to an individual using the appliance. Anti-static coatings consist of conductive fillers, which help in dissipating or conducting the static charge and prevent static buildup on plastic surfaces.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-static-coatings-for-plastics-market.html

Based on film type, the global anti-static coatings for plastics market can be segmented into polyester (PET), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polycarbonate (PC), polyamide (PA), and others. In terms of end-user industry, the global anti-static coatings for plastics market can be divided into automotive, avionics, medical device, industrial, and telecommunications. Anti-static coatings are widely used in electro-conductive and dielectric applications. Based on application, the global anti-static coatings for plastics market can be bifurcated into electronic and non-electronic. Electronic applications include sensitive electronic components that can get affected by electrostatic deposition. The electronic segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global Anti-static Coatings for Plastics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global anti-static coatings for plastics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global anti-static coatings for plastics market. Demand for anti-static coatings for plastics is high in the region. This can be ascribed to the rapidly expanding plastics and electronics industries in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region of the anti-static coatings for plastics market during the forecast period.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65756

India, China, and South Korea are estimated to lead the growth of the anti-static coatings for plastics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. These countries are global manufacturing hubs for electronics in the world. Expansion in the electronics industry is anticipated to drive the demand for anti-static coatings for plastics in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also projected to be the key consumers of anti-static coatings for plastics. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for anti-static coatings for plastics during the forecast period. Most of the growth in Latin America is likely to be concentrated in Brazil and Mexico.

Global Anti-static Coatings for Plastics Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the anti-static coatings for plastics market include ADM Tronics Unlimited, The Donwell Co. Inc., Masterbond Inc., Dynacron LLC., Plasma Coatings, Saint Gobain, KECO Coatings, and Helios.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets