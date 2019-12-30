Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2024

Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Asia-Pacific Aquafeed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Increased consumption of fish is the major driver behind the growth of the Asia-Pacific Aquafeed market. The growth in the aquaculture industry, the changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America and the rising demand for processed fish are the other factors that are augmenting the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

The aquafeed concentrates, fish oil, and fish meal; vegetable sources, like corn, maize, etc.; cassava roots, silkworm remains, along with manufactured sinking and low-quality feed pellets have been defined as aqua feed. The market under study includes backyard farming and commercial aquaculture farms. The companies in the Asian aqua feed market operate in the B2C and B2B formats. The market sizing has been done at the consumer level. Several competitor profiles are analyzed to understand all the aspects of the market and make accurate decisions in terms of market sizing and/or forecasting. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the Asian aqua feed market.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Biomar A/S, Coppens International Bv, Aller Aqua A/S, Cargill Incorporated, Chareon Popkhand Foods PCL, WenÕs Group, Zheng DA International Group, Beneo Ð Animal Nutrition, Ewos Group, Geelen Counterflow, Nutriad International NV, Norel Animal Nutrition, Ridley Corporation, Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd., New Hope Group, Nutreco NV

Key Market Trends-

The Shrimp Market in India

According to the National Fisheries Development Board, India ranked second after China, accounting for 6.3% share of the global aquaculture production. The biodiversity of fish in the Indian subcontinent and high demand for Indian shrimp in the global market has driven the aquaculture production in the country. The shrimp farming in India is fully dependent on the formulated feeds. With the rise in shrimp farming, due to the increased exports and international demand for Indian shrimp, the demand for shrimp feed in the country is increasing. Around 80% of the market is controlled by the major players, like Avanti Feeds, CP Group, etc.

China dominates the market

China dominates the aquaculture industry in the world, with its massive production and consumption of low trophic-level carp species and its rapidly rising output and exports of tilapia. With the development of aquaculture in the country, the Chinese feed industry has faced some challenges, such as low popularity of formulated feed among small-scale farmers and high demand for trash fish as feed input, water pollution, use of trash fish provision of accurate nutrition and feeding, antibiotic residues, and fish meal and fish oil issues, among others. In order to address the aforementioned issues in the feed industry, the Chinese government released some policy changes related to aquaculture in its 13th Five-year plan. The government has been actively working to control feed quality, with investments in research programs to support nutrition and feed studies and issued a series of standards to control quality with respect to nutrition and safety and to support the modern feed industry.

Finally, this Aqua Feed report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Aqua Feed product development and gives an outline of the potential Asia Pacific market.

