Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Detailed Business Analysis and Briefing 2019 to 2023

Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market was valued at USD 21.538 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 38.448 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.14%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Cybersecurity has evolved to be an integral part of any organization, as it is crucial in not just protecting the systems, network and data, but also protecting software and servers, eliminating the disruption or misdirection of services.

Companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cybersecurity awareness. The growing speed and scope of digital transformation in the region, coupled with the advent of IoT, is leading to existing network infrastructure growing vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity has shown impressive growth in the region, with internet, social media, and mobile users, witnessing a robust growth. The increasing severity of these attacks and stringent government regulations are anticipated to further propel the growth of the cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific.

Market competition by Top manufacturers

Nec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Kaspersky Labs, Ibm Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet, Fireeye Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Imperva, Cyberark Software Ltd, Avast Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

ncreasing Incidences of Cyber Crimes is Driving the Growth of the Market

With cyber-attacks on the rise, the number of successful breaches have been observed to increase rapidly. Cyber-dependent crimes can be committed by using computer networks or other forms of information communication technology (ICT). These include the creation and spread of malware for financial gain and hacking to steal sensitive personal or industry data. Ransomware attacks have also increased in frequency and complexity, and now include threats to publish victim data online, as well as the permanent encryption of valuable data.

Network Security is Dominating the Market

Network security protects the organizations IT infrastructure from different types of cyber threats, such as viruses, zero-day attacks, worms, and Trojan horse attacks, hacker attacks, denial-of-service attacks, spyware, and adware, among others. The rise in the number of cyber-attacks in Asia-Pacific has spurred the demand for network security solutions. Asia-Pacific encountered the highest number of cyber-attacks in 2016, as compared to the rest of the world. The region also led the world in ransomware threats during the first half of 2017, accounting for about 35% of all ransomware attacks being detected Asia-Pacificly.

Competitive Landscape

November 2017 – Cisco and INTERPOL announced an agreement to share threat intelligence as the first step in jointly fighting cybercrime. Through this alliance, the two organizations are expected to develop a coordinated and focused approach to data sharing.

July 2017 – IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas focused on automotive security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware used to control access and management of smart systems.

March 2017 – NEC Corporation provided government agencies in Malaysia with hands-on cyber defense training. NEC Corporation, Malaysia, was aimed at enhancing the abilities of system administrators in government agencies to effectively handle the increasing threat of cyber-attacks.

February 2017 – Secure Works, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, and Carbon Black, have teamed up to bring managed, next-generation antivirus (NGAV) protection to clients to block sophisticated security threats.

February 2017 – Palo Alto Networks acquired LightCyber, a privately-held cybersecurity company that has developed award-winning, highly automated, and accurate behavioral analytics technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks has acquired LightCyber for USD 105 million in cash.

Finally, this Cybersecurity report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Cybersecurity product development and gives an outline of the potential Asia-Pacific market.

