Aspartame Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2027

Global Aspartame Market: Overview

The dietary products and food products are the main segments which are preferred on the ingredients used. The increase in the health conscious food products and government regulations forces manufacturers to use specified ingredients specifically coloring and flavorings agents. Aspartame is one of the nonnutritive, intense sweetening agent derived from genetically modified amino acid. It is used in the wide product portfolio including dietary and food products. It is a white powder around 200 times sweeter than the sugar and is odorless. In Europe and France, it is categorized as the E951. Aspartame is consumed in varied foodstuffs namely desserts, beverages under the name Canderel, Pous-suc. The properties of the aspartame agent gain the market attraction in early 80’s as it is the best to substitute for the saccharose due to its high sweetening power. The aspartame came more into focus due to its side effects on the health. Currently, it is approved number of regulatory agencies and health organizations namely, FDA i.e. Food and Drug Administration, American Dietetic Association, American Heart Association, and United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Due to constant and heavy complaints from the customers about the use of aspartame in the Pepsi products, initially the company with the strategic intent of gaining customers’ trust, changed their production process adopting Splenda instead of aspartame. But later due to customers demand for the change, it is launched back in the process in 2016.

Global Aspartame Market: Dynamics

Although the aspartame faced severe controversies about its side effects, the regulatory agencies supported the use of Aspartame in the food and other related markets. It is the largely consumed sweetening agent which is anticipated to be driven majorly the food and beverage industry. The factors driving the Aspartame market includes substitute of sugar to reduce the calories without affecting taste of the food, increasing demand for sucralose, high shelf life and sweetening power, and taste enhancement property. With the support of all the above factors, the main driver for the consumption of the aspartame agent is the authorized permission from major health and regulatory organization favoring the growth aspartame market.

The popularity of the aspartame market attracts the attention of health-conscious customers and organizations regarding its side effects on the human health. Aspartame is avoided the Phenylketonuria i.e. metabolism disorder patients as it doesn’t get excreted in the same form upon ingestion. The factors such as differences in the market regarding the use of aspartame in the food, increasing awareness about such artificial agents over the health, the stability of the aspartame affect the aspartame market. The market also gets back roped due to an availability of natural substitutes as a sweetening agents namely honey, maple syrup, fruit juices and molasses.

