Auto fusing machine Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

An auto fusing machine is mainly used in the garment manufacturing industry. The machine consists of the feed sheet carrying the components in the fusing chamber which keeps on revolving. This allows the components to get transferred to another revolving flat sheet. The temperature is maintained by the fusion chamber. The mechanism works by allowing components to pass through a pair of pressure rollers and maintaining the fusion pressure by the speed of the revolving sheet.

The transfer of fused components is made to the revolving delivery sheet. This facilitates good quality and high production rate. Industrial fusing machines have a silicon rubber bed and coating which enhances the operation and results in better output.

The auto fusion machine is also known as continuous fusion machine. A switch controls the heating chamber. Roller pressure is produced by spring or pneumatic power which helps to increase or decrease the required heat. The auto fusion machine works by placing interlining between two layers of fabric.

The next step involves applying direct or indirect heat. The fusion time is controlled by manipulating the speed of the feed sheet. The fabric is then ready to come out from the machine. The main advantage of an auto fusing machine is that it provides good quality fusion without the risk of shrinking the fabric. The design of the machine ensures that its efficiency and performance level is very high. The exterior of the auto fusing machine is sturdy to resist corrosion and climatic factors such as rusting.

Auto Fusing Machine Market- Competitive Landscape

Spectris

Spectris is a leading supplier of productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls. The company offers services related to hardware, software for some of the most technically-demanding industrial applications. The main focus is providing innovative solutions designed to enhance customers’ productivity.

VEIT GmbH

With over 60 years of experience, the company is leading manufacturer of machines and systems for the ironing, fixing, pressing and conditioning of clothing. The product portfolio ranges from classic ironing tables with irons and steam generators to ironing presses, form finishers, shirt finishers, fusing machines to automated systems such as tunnel finishers and packaging machines.

HASHIMA CO., LTD

In 1956, Japan HASHIMA SEWING MACHINE CO., LTD. was founded which use to manufacture sewing machines and spare parts. In 1969, the company was renamed as HASHIMA CO., LTD which later expanded into the international market through global exhibitions and trade shows.

SPEX SamplePrep

Incorporated in 1954, the company is global provider of superior sample preparation equipment and supplies for laboratories worldwide. The applications where the products can be used includes Pesticide extraction, XRF analysis, DNA/RNA Extraction, Borate Fusion and mechanochemistry.

XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific is Australian company manufacturing equipment and chemicals. These products are widely distributed to construction material companies, production mines, and commercial analytical laboratories

The other key players in the market are Fluxana, LGC, Tenai, Duolin, Beijing AZX, and Sharp International and others.

