Automation Testing Market Size, Industry Growth, Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis Report to 2025

The Automation Testing Market report includes details analysis of market segments, sub-segments, market dynamics, feasibility study, key strategies used by leading players, cost structures and growth prospects of the industry.

Global Automation Testing Market Status and Outlook 2019-2025

The research report titled Global Automation Testing Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market. This market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Automation Testing Market in terms of the market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected market performance.

Global Automation Testing market was valued at USD 8.10 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.99% from 2019 to 2026.

Topmost Leading Key Players in this report :

SmartBear Software, Ranorex, IBM, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Parasoft, Capgemini, Tricentis Cigniti Technologies, and TestPlant

Global Automation Testing Market : Research Methodology

Primary Research

As part of primary research, our analysts interviewed a number of primary sources from the demand and supply sides of the global Automation Testing Market . This helped them to obtain both quantitative and qualitative data and information. On the demand side of the global Automation Testing Market are end users, whereas on the supply side are distributors, vendors, and manufacturers.

Secondary Research

During secondary research, we Gathered information from different sources such as databases, regulatory bodies, gold and silver-standard websites, articles by recognized authors, certified publications, white papers, investor presentations and press releases of companies, and annual reports.

Segment Analysis of the Automation Testing Market :

The research report includes segmentation of the global Automation Testing Market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Automation Testing Market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.





Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The study will provide detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the above mentioned segments for every region and country covered under the scope of the study.

Global Automation Testing Market , By Geographic Scope

• North America



o U.S.



o Canada



o Mexico



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• Rest of the World



Report Highlights





Detail pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Automation Testing Market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Automation Testing Market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Automation Testing Market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Automation Testing Market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Automation Testing Market to help identify market developments





Finally, Automation Testing Market report gives you details about the market research finding and conclusion which helps you to develop profitable market strategies to gain competitive advantage. Supported by comprehensive primary as well as secondary research, the Automation Testing Market report is then verified using expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market dynamics and consistent models.





