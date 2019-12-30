Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Report Perspective with Study of Leading Players 2027

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Overview

Automotive carbon fiber composites are made from thin carbon fibers. These composites possess many properties such as lightweight, high strength-to-weight ratio, very high modulus elasticity-to-weight ratio, high fatigue strength, good corrosion resistance, very low coefficient of thermal expansion, low impact resistance, high electric conductivity, and high damping. Use of lightweight carbon fiber composites in automotive, reduces the emission of harmful gases and increases the fuel efficiency of the vehicles.

The automotive carbon fiber composites market is driven by the booming automotive industry. Additionally, increase in demand for lightweight materials in luxury cars, race cars, and other high-performance cars is boosting the demand for automotive carbon fiber composites. Increase in vehicle production, rise emission norms, and adoption of carbon fiber composites in various automotive components are driving the automotive carbon fiber composites market. However, high costs involved in the manufacturing of automotive carbon fiber composites materials is likely to restrain the market.

Based on application, the global automotive carbon fiber composites market can be segregated into structural assembly, power train components, interior, exterior, electrical systems, and others. The structural assembly consists of parts such as compartments, A, B, C pillars, roof structure, and floor structure. The powertrain structure includes engine, exhaust system, fuel tank, and transmission. Interior and exterior includes seats, instrument panels, insulation, airbags, windows, glazing, and trims.

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global automotive carbon fiber composites market include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A. (AKSA), Hyosung Corporation, Toray Industries, Toho Tenax, Mitsubishi Rayon, Cytec, Hxcel Corporation, and Zoltek.