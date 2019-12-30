Automotive Coatings Market at a Healthy Rate of 6.28% CAGR between 2018 to 2026

The global automotive coatings market is expected to expand at a healthy rate of 6.28% CAGR between 2018 to 2026, elucidates an upcoming report by automotive coatings market.

The global automotive coatings market is likely to grow at a healthy rate in the upcoming years. The rising disposable income is paving way for the customer to look for attractive colors and they do not mind paying to improve aesthetic. This might aid in the expansion of the global automotive coatings market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global automotive coatings market is segmented into solvent borne, water borne, UV cured , and powder. Among all these, the global automotive coatings market is expected to led by water based solvent. The growth can be attributed to its environment friendly properties owing to low amount of volatile organic compounds.

Manufacturing Industries to Propel Growth in Automotive Coatings Market

The substantial demand for paint coatings comes from automotive manufacturing units. The coatings are not just for visual appeal but also to protect the vehicle. The rising number of vehicle production to result in the expansion of the global automotive coatings market. For an instance- in 2018, Toyota motors sold around 8 million vehicles across the globe. If Toyota alone sold such a huge numbers of vehicles, all other brands if taken in to account may indicate enormous amount of vehicles sales. Ever Increasing demand for vehicles is projected to pave the way for growth in the global automotive coatings market.

Additionally, paints are applied in many coatings such as base coat, first coat, primer coat, etc. This may lead to increasing sales of coatings in automobile manufacturing, thus, aiding in the growth of the global automotive coatings market in the upcoming years.

These paints are applied after the primer coating; it is the base coat that adds to attractiveness of the vehicles. Solid paints are used by vehicles such as cars, motorbikes, and trucks, resulting in growth avenues of the global automotive coatings market.

