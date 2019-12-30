Avocado Puree Market Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

Introduction:

Avocados are considered as a high vitamin source and has usefulness in different dishes. Avocado consumption has increased in different markets across the globe, much of the consumption of avocado and avocado puree is due to the consumer’s perception that it is a healthy food. A high share of demand in the avocado puree market is observed in the markets of U.S, Canada and Japan. Avocado puree is prepared from fresh avocado processing and converting the fruit into a slurry of fruit with slightly less consistency as of paste. Avocado puree is used for preparation of guacamole (an avocado-based dip), avocado and mixed fruit beverages, and baby food. Demand for puree has been augmented with the rise in demand for fruit flavors and healthy food consumption. Smoothie boom in the developed countries has had a positive impact in the market for fruit purees and the demand from fast food chains is estimate to be on a continuous growth.

Avocado Puree Market Segmentation

The U.S. is the top export market for avocados from Mexico, consuming as high as 70 percent of Mexican exports. Market in Japan and Canada represents a relative low share but a growing demand. Avocado puree exports are a very small fraction when compared to fresh avocados and this puree is sold to the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Australian consumption for avocado and avocado puree has also grown, with linear increase in production, the consumption has grown to an estimated value of 3 kg per capita. Mexico is the largest supplier of avocado puree but market in China has also grown. Imports for avocado and avocado puree has increased as China represents a vast consumer base making them one of the largest importers. Asian countries such as Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are some of the attractive markets for this fruit puree. Major suppliers such as Mexico and Peru, frozen avocado puree has been widely distributed because it is used as a raw material in various processes, both cosmetic and edible.

Avocado puree is segmented on the basis of source and end use. Based on the source Avocado puree is segmented as organic Avocado puree and conventional Avocado puree.

On the basis of end use, Avocado puree is segmented as; infant food, beverages, bakery & snacks, ice-cream & yoghurt, dressings and sauces and others.

Avocado Puree market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The depreciation of the peso against the dollar has helped international sales in general, international prices increased during 2016 as the transition of marketing years resulted in lower volumes of avocado being harvested and consequently lower volumes of avocado exports.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33590

Organic trends have widely picked up and has been on an exponential growth with more and more consumers demanding organic fruits and use of organic fruit by manufacturers of beverage and baby food. A positive market growth for organic fruit puree is highly likely. Non-GMO trend is also evident in certain parts of the world and the concerns for food safety has risen. Consumers want the fruit to be fresh and natural, and also the products made out of it to serve on the same lines. By fresh and natural, most consumers indicate free from chemicals and grown completely in its naturalistic way. This opens many opportunistic doors for both manufacturers and buyers of avocado puree to expand in this white space.

Avocado Puree Market Key Players:

A rise in demand for different flavors and healthy fruits in Europe has shown great potential for market growth and some of the major puree suppliers in the European region have reported major increase in demand from local end-product manufacturers. Some of the key manufacturers of avocado puree include; Dohler GmbH, KUO Group, Stonehill Produce, Grupo Freza, S.A. C.V. among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets