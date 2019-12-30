Barrel Pump Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Barrel Pump Market– Introduction

A barrel pump is a small pump with an extended suction duct. It is designed to pump liquid from barrels, with a small motor attached to the shaft, which runs on AC and DC electric motor. Barrel pumps are generally used to decant fluid additives during the preparation of treatment fluids at the well site.

Barrel pumps contain a vertical shaft inside a thin tube that fits inside the barrel opening. In addition, the pump motor in a barrel pump is attached to the shaft, which is at the top of the tube and above the barrel. The pumping component is positioned at the end of the shaft inside the barrel.

Barrel pumps are portable and lightweight, and are used for emptying the fluids from drums, tanks, and barrels. Additionally, a barrel pump is used to transfer corrosive liquid, acid, engine oil, diesel oil, hydraulic oil, alcohol, gasoline, and other lubricating liquid.

Barrel pumps are the ideal solution for emptying fluids from containers, so as to avoid wastage or spillage, and also to reduce the chance of an accident to the operator.

To get glimpse of what our report offers, ask for a report brochure here

Global Barrel Pump Market–Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Barrel Pump Market

Growing industrialization in developing and developed countries is leading to increased demand for oil and lubricants, which is expected to drive the barrel pump market during the forecast period.

Barrel pumps are becoming a preferred choice in various industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages globally, due to export and import of liquids or fluids in large containers or drums rather than small containers, so as to save transportation cost and shipping cost. This in turn is augmenting the demand for barrel pumps.

Furthermore, one of the main features of barrel pumps i.e. speedy transfer of liquids from containers without spillage is expected to positively boost the growth of the barrel pump market.

Moreover, barrel pumps save considerable time, manpower, and resources in the process of dispensing the fluid, which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

North America to Hold Major Share followed by Europe in the Global Barrel Pump Market

North America is expected to hold the largest share followed by Europe in the barrel pump market due to the presence of established manufacturers such as Flowserve Corporation, Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, Grundfos, and JESSBERGER GmbH which is one of the important factors augmenting market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share followed by the Middle East in the global barrel pump market during the forecast period. This is due to the attractive economic growth, production of oil and gas, and favorable government policies regarding importing and exporting oil across the world.

The economic situation across the world is complicated with many uncertainties in the coming years. Government regulations and extensive production of oil and gas in the international market can increase the demand for barrel pumps in mature markets such as Europe and North America.

To get a bird’s eye view of Barrel Pump Market’s forecasts, ask for a Custom Report

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets