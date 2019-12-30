Beverages Flavor Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications

Flavors are an integral part of the beverage industry as every beverage has a certain flavor be it alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. The importance of flavor in beverages is high as it encompasses not only the taste but also the smell, and the physical trait in mouth such as cold or heat. Source of flavor can be natural such as fruits, trees, leaves, vegetables or it could be synthetic. The global beverage flavor Market is anticipated to witness double-digit cagr during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 on account of the growing efforts taken by market players to come up with Innovations and aggregations in the existing flavor range.

Beverages Flavor Market: Drivers and Trends

One of the key trends that are attracting consumers towards beverages is the convenient packaging. The increasing dynamics of changing preferences of consumers regarding drinks and the growing culture experimentations with beverages will also strengthen the growth of the global beverages flavor market. In addition to this the increasing more than trade culture will also act as a fuel and accelerate the growth of the global beverages flavor market. In addition to this, market players are making use of flavors which have healthy attributes which are increasingly attracting consumers. With respect to this, the trend of consumers opting for natural and healthy organic based flavors is increasing.

There are a few issues which are anticipated to restrict the growth of a global beverages flavor Market. One of the key factors limiting the growth of this Market is the Lowe’s shelf life of flavored beverages. High Cost of Premium flavors and high dosage levels as of the other roadblocks that will prevent the global beverages flavor Market to reach its true potential. The slow inclusion rates of natural flavors and colors will also hamper the growth of this market.

Ouzo is an alcoholic drink which is a dry anise flavored aperitif native to Greece, Cyprus and Lebanon. The taste of ouzo is similar to other anise liquors such as pastis and Sambuca. Ouzo is an ancient drink with protected designation of origin, prohibiting other European manufacturers to use the name except Greece and Cyprus. Ouzo is also said to have some health benefits if consumed in reasonable proportions. It can be used as an antiseptic and can also cure headaches and flu. Ouzo is more popular in summers and served with food, as it helps in enhancing the appetite. Greeks also used ouzo in many dishes in order to add anise flavor to foods such as sea food marinades, cookies etc. Ouzo is prepared by using the by-products of grapes after they have been used for preparation of wine.

Ouzo market is expected to increase with significant CAGR over the forecast period across the globe, owing to increasing awareness among millennial coupled with curiosity among individuals to try new things. Increasing tourism in Greece and Cyprus is also expected to fuel the growth of Ouzo market over the forecast period as tourists develop the taste for regional drinks.

Ouzo Market: Segmentation

Ouzo market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and region.

On the basis of product type, ouzo market can be segmented into combined, cooked and combined, distilled, and cooked & distilled. In combined type, ingredients are simply combined. These ouzos have very sharp flavor and a strong, biting taste. Cooked and combined type ouzos include cooked ingredients before bottling. Distilled and cooked and distilled types are the most prominent segments and are expected to increase the revenue from ouzo market over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, ouzo market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales includes HoReCa, institutional sales etc. Retail sales is further segmented into modern trade, bars/pubs, specialty stores, online retail, and other retailing formats.

On the basis of region, ouzo market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Ouzo market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Increasing tourism in Greece and Cyprus is expected to boost the sales of ouzo market over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals consuming alcoholic drinks across the globe, owing to perception that it relaxes state of mind. Changing lifestyles, influence of social media and Internet, and increasing social parties & celebrations is also expected to increase the sales of alcohol across the globe. Adolescents with high social network influence, greater family incomes, and others have easier access to alcoholic drinks and are likely to consume more alcohol. These factors are expected to increase the revenue generated by ouzo market across the globe.

Low shelf presence of ouzo across the globe except Greece and Cyprus is expected to impede the growth of ouzo market over the forecast period. Low product penetration is also expected to hinder the growth of ouzo market. Regulations on advertisements of alcoholic drinks is also factor that has left void in ouzo market sales and hence hampering the sales across the globe.

Drinks with different flavors are trending across the globe and is expected to continue over the forecast period, as individuals are inclined towards trying new flavors.

Ouzo Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, global ouzo market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In terms of consumption, Europe holds the largest share of ouzo market. Greece and Cyprus dominates the global market in terms of consumption and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period.

North America ouzo market is expected to increase with significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for variety of alcoholic drinks among millennial. The Middle East and Africa ouzo market is also expected to have a moderate growth over the forecast period as disposable income is increasing in the region. Asia pacific ouzo market is expected to increase with relatively lower CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent manufacturers of Ouzo are Ouzo Barbayanni, Ouzo of Plomari Isidoros Arvanitis, Thomopoulos Distillery, Gruppo Campari, Pitsiladi distillates, Pernod Ricard, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global beverages flavor Market segmentation to Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the highest growth in terms of CAGR is predicted to be witnessed by Latin America, even though the strength of Brazil’s beverage flavor Market will be limited. The market for beverages flavor in North America will also deliver a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa, and Europe are also expected to hold promise of growth on account of their increasing consumption of beverages. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a healthy growth within the beverages flavor market.

Leading players operating within the global beverages flavor market are: Wild flavors, Synergy, Allen flavors Inc., Beverage flavors International, Brisan ingredients, Flavorman, Blue pacific flavors, Imbibe, Wixon, and Sensient.

