Blockchain In Media, Advertising, And Entertainment Market Rising Trends And Technology Advancements Forecast Till 2019 – 2024

Blockchain In Media, Advertising, And Entertainment market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment industry is expected to register a CAGR of 82% in the forecast period.

The Blockchain In Media, Advertising, And Entertainment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: GOOGLE LLC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION., FACEBOOK INC., AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC., IBM CORPORATION., ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED., SALESFORCE.COM INC., BAIDU INC., SNAP INC., CLARABRIDGE INC., HOOTSUITE MEDIA INC., MELTWATER NEWS US INC., CRIMSON HEXAGON INC. and SPROUT SOCIAL INC and others

Scope of the Report

Blockchain technology is a digitalized public ledger. Initially, it was only used for cryptocurrency transactions. The blockchain is now used in various sectors of the manufacturing industry, such as consumer electronics, media and entertainment, automotive, aerospace, and defense, textile, energy, and power, food and beverages, etc. Various processes, such as transactions, transportation, and stock management, are noted and organized sequentially without maintaining any records or files.

Key Market Trends

Payments Application is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Media users are nowadays highly accustomed to having free access to a broad variety of content. This is primarily because the media and entertainment industry is a contract-based business that places a premium on the protection of intellectual property. Also, all media segments have suffered significantly from digitization, since content can be copied and distributed quickly without loss of quality.

– Blockchain technology provides real-time consumption-based pricing against assets with an immutable state and digital identity. This solution reduces transaction costs by 40% to 80%, depending upon the level of adoption and extension in the industry, thus making payment application the leading segment amongst others. Another popular application, cryptocurrency, is facilitating micropayments to content providers. Companies use it for enabling customers to buy and play single songs or videos, for instance, or to purchase permission to read a news article.

– A blockchain-based startup called Yours operates a digital platform on which authors and other content creators publish their work and charge fees in the form of Bitcoin Cash (a spinoff of Bitcoin). Since transaction costs in Bitcoin Cash are extremely low and no banks or credit card companies are needed to complete a sale, authors can charge as little as a few cents per article and publish and monetize their content themselves.

– Pay-per-use consumption has become feasible due to the blockchain-powered micropayments. Blockchains ability to keep a comprehensive record of its data could allow for more accurate tracking of when and how copyrighted content is consumed.

– Many content providers are using technology to accept payments through bitcoin. For instance, Dish Network has taken Bitcoin as payment from subscribers since 2014 and recently started accepting the slightly different (but still crypto) Bitcoin Cash as payment.

North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global blockchain in media, entertainment, and advertising market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed increased investments in the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment industry owing to the presence of key players in the region. The early adoption of advanced technologies and digitization are expected to fuel the growth of the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market.

– Canada is one of the fastest emerging countries in the region as a major player in blockchain development. This is primarily because of the initiatives such as Torontos Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), Montreals Blockhouse, and Vancouvers BC Blockchain Forum. These initiatives are bringing together start-ups, private sector companies such as IBM and Accenture, and various levels of government to establish a strong foundation for the developing ecosystem.

– For instance, Dubtokens, which has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Switzerland, whose Interactive Video and Experience Protocol (IVEP) is a blockchain-based platform. It combines a real-time data and payment infrastructure with a personalized experience for each viewer and is compatible with popular web-based services such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and Twitch as well as TV and radio distribution networks

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Blockchain In Media, Advertising, And Entertainment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

