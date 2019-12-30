/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

“A question for every company, every institution is exactly what ’s your strategy? ” he explained. “We have $120 trillion of balance sheets of assets and banks supervisors wanting this type of disclosure [on a businesses ’ carbon emissions] and we currently have more than a thousand of the biggest companies around the globe beginning to provide this disclosure.

“We have made a great deal of progress but I will tell you now that, like virtually everything else with respect to climate change, it’s moving fast enough so it’s moved a long way but it needs to move much farther. ”

Carney, who renders his job at the helm of the Bank of England at 2020 to take up the reigns as United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance, said the present situation was a “slow-burn” catastrophe with the potential to turn into a climate emergency if activity wasn’t taken.

“What’s essential on his topic, on climate change, is that we have a cross-party non-partisan strategy to

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at BOE's Carney Says Action Needed on Finance Side to Stabilize Global Climate Change