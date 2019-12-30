Carcinoid Tumor Treatment Market: Developments, Growth and 2018-2026 Forecast Research Study

A carcinoid tumor is a neuroendocrine tumor. It is begins in the hormone producing cells of the neuroendocrine system, which is made up of the endocrine system and the nervous system. The most common sites of occurrence of a carcinoid tumor are the intestines, kidneys, lungs, and stomach. Carcinoid tumor is a rare malignant disorder that accounts for less than 1% of all malignant disorders. Approximately 2 to 4 out of 10 carcinoid tumors are found in the lungs. The cause of lung carcinoid tumors is unknown. Approximately 4,500 lung carcinoid tumor cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018 as compared to 200,000 lung cancers. Lung carcinoid tumors are divided into two categories. One is typical carcinoids, which account for 9 out of 10 lung carcinoids, and the other is atypical carcinoids. As per PubMed research and Baylor Scott & White Center for Thoracic Surgery, atypical carcinoids are much rarer as compare to typical lung carcinoids.

Some common symptoms associated with carcinoid tumor are facial flushing (warmth) and redness, weakness, increased amount of body and facial hair, shortness of breath, weight gain, and wheezing or asthma-like symptoms.

Doctors or professionals can diagnose carcinoid tumors based on medical history and tests. The common diagnostic tests are chest X-rays, computed tomography scan (CT scan), and blood and urine tests. Doctors also recommend biopsy to confirm carcinoid tumors. Non-surgical biopsies and surgical biopsies are the two major types of biopsy.

A rise in the prevalence of carcinoid tumors is anticipated to drive the global carcinoid tumor treatment market during the forecast period. Increase in government prioritization of drugs for rare disorders is also expected to propel the global market in the near future. Moreover, shortage of health care experts in oncology in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to hamper the growth of the carcinoid tumor treatment market in these regions. Favorable reimbursement health care policy in North America and Europe are anticipated to propel the carcinoid tumor treatment market in these regions during the forecast period.

The global carcinoid tumor treatment market can be segmented based on tumor site, treatment, diagnosis, end-user, and region. In terms of tumor site, the market can be divided into lung, gastrointestinal, and others. Based on treatment, the carcinoid tumor treatment market can be classified into surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. In terms of diagnosis, the market can be divided into imaging test, serology, and other tests. Based on end-user, the global carcinoid tumor treatment market can be categorized into hospitals, special clinics, and academic institutes & research organization. The hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the global carcinoid tumor treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a significant share of the carcinoid tumor treatment market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from carcinoid tumors.

Better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding & developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people about carcinoid tumor treatment are expected to propel the carcinoid tumor treatment market in the region in the next few years. The carcinoid tumor treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global carcinoid tumor treatment market include Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiasma, Inc. Ipsen Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

