Ceramic Paper Market Foreseen To Prosper High Growth Industry Innovations Forecasting

Ceramic is an inorganic, nonmetallic solid which withstands chemical corrosion and is made from kaolinite and alumina. Ceramic paper is thermally efficient and light in weight. It is made of refractory fibrous material which is generally 1 or 2 mm thick sheet. It provides good resistance to tearing, high flexibility and resistance to thermal shock. Thus, it is used in a range of applications. It is mainly manufactured by non-woven technology for exceptional insulating performance. Ceramic paper has low thermal conductivity, high temperature stability, high heat reflectance and excellent dielectric strength. Thus, it is extensively used in industries such as aerospace, appliances, ceramic & glass, petrochemical and automotive among others.

Ceramic paper is used in heat shielding and in igniter line protection among others. It is extensively used in aerospace industry. The growing aerospace industry is expected to augment the demand for ceramic paper within the forecast period. In addition, ceramic paper is used in automotive and petrochemical industries on account of its properties mentioned above. Thus, the growing automobile industry is anticipated to drive the ceramic paper market. Moreover, ceramic paper is widely used in making ceramic towel holders, vases and other decorative articles for the interior of buildings. Thus, the growing construction industry may substantially fuel the demand for ceramic paper within the forecast period. The volatility in raw material prices may hamper the demand for ceramic paper over the next few years. Intensive research on ceramics and new product development as per regulations is expected to create new opportunities for ceramic paper market in near future.

Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the ceramic paper market. The major players of the ceramic paper market are Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Shandong Luyang Share Co. Ltd. and Unifrax Corporation among others.

