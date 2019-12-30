Clamping Devices Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Global Clamping Devices Market: Introduction

Clamping devices are equipment that hold an object firmly and in correct position when cutting forces are applied on the object, without causing any damage to the object. The mechanism that is used to hold a work-piece in place is known as clamp. The tools that are used for the “clamp” mechanism are known as clamping tools. The most important function of a clamp is to firmly hold a work-piece in one place. During any kind of accidental vibration, the clamping device must hold the work-piece in position and not loosen it.

Global Clamping Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Actuant Corporation

Actuant Corporation was established in 1910 with headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, the U.S. Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The company is active in the business of industrial tools & services and engineering components and systems. Its industrial tools & services product portfolio consists of link clamps, pull down clamps, swing clamps, clamp accessories and other clamping devices, pumps, hoses, valves, hydraulic oil, bolting tools, portable machine tools, heavy lifting equipment, etc. The company has operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Actuant Corporation sells “Enerpac” products through a distribution network consisting of 1,400 distributors across 22 countries. Actuant Corporation has eight manufacturing plants designing and manufacturing 50,000 products.

SIKO GmbH

SIKO GmbH is a global clamping devices company founded in 1963 by Dr. Ing. Gunther Wandres and is headquartered in Buchenbach, Germany. The company’s product portfolio consists of clamping plates, position indicators, control knobs, hand wheels, control knobs, rotatory encoders, geared potentiometers, wire-actuated encoders, actuators, sensors, and various other products. The company has operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

AHP Merkle GmbH

AHP Merkle GmbH was established in 1973 and is headquartered in Gottenheim, Germany. The company’s product portfolio consists of rotating clamp unit, screw-in rotating clamp unit, block cylinder with wedge clamping element, block cylinder, tie rod cylinder, locking cylinder, push unit, core pull unit, cube cylinder, flanged cylinder, double-lined cylinder, circular block cylinder, hydraulic cylinder, screw-in cylinder, stamping cylinder, rotating clamp unit, and other products. The company has subsidiaries in China, Portugal, and Italy, handling customer queries from Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Festo AG & Co. KG was founded in 1925 with its headquarters in Esslingen, Germany. The company’s product portfolio consists of clamping unit, clamping cartridge, clamping component, pneumatic actuator, electric actuator, servo-pneumatic actuator, servo motors and drives, industrial robots, vacuum technology products, pneumatic valves, sensors, vision system, compressed air treatment, controllers and software, and other products. Festo AG & Co. KG has subsidiary companies in 61 countries, and over 250 branch offices and sales and after-sales offices in 176 countries.

Global Clamping Devices Market: Dynamics

Rise in automotive industry across the world

Across the world, an increase in demand for automobiles is seen with rise in millennial population, increase in disposable income, and changing lifestyles, especially across Asia Pacific countries. Rise in demand for automobiles is increasing the market size of the automotive industry which is subsequently increasing the demand for clamping devices.

