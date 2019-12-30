Cocoa Market 2019-2027 by Top Keyplayers- The Barry Callebaut Group, Nestlé S.A., Cargill Incorporated, The Hershey Company, Cémoi, Mars, Blommer Chocolate Company

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Cocoa market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Cocoa market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Cocoa market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Cocoa Market is offered. In accordance with the report, he Cocoa Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

The future of the cocoa market is shining at a higher intensity owing to the high adoption of chocolate in the variety of food and beverage products. The cocoa is a vital component in today’s chocolate products. It has also become an important ingredient in various products such as butter, oil and other products. The rapidly growing demand for chocolate in several food and beverage products is the key factor that drives the growth of the cocoa market worldwide. Additionally, the growing demand of cocoa from the various industrial verticals including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, confectionery, cosmetics, and others, thus, this is anticipated to boost the growth of the cocoa market during the forecast period. The cocoa is enrich with the numerous health benefits such as lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. It also improves the blood flow and functionality of the human brain. Thus, these health benefits offered by the cocoa are majorly contributing to the growth of the cocoa market. Furthermore, the rapidly growing demand for cocoa butter is promoting the growth of the cocoa market all over the world. The rising popularity of cocoa cosmetics among the woman population is propelling the growth of the cocoa market. Moreover, the availability of the coca in the powder, better and liquid form is escalating the growth of cocoa in the confectionery market. The rising the consumption of chocolate in the cosmetics and the beverage industry is projected to create several growth opportunities in the cocoa market in the near future. Across the globe, North America dominated the cocoa market followed by Europe. A large number of manufacturers present in the chocolate manufacturing industry in the U.S, U.K, and Germany has a positive impact on the market. The higher adoption of cocoa in the confectionary is the key factor that drives the growth of North America cocoa market. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region from emerging nations such as India and China. The trending inclination of consumers towards the chocolate products is promoting the growth of the cocoa market in this region. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of cocoa in the Asia Pacific offers a potential growth opportunity to the market in India

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Cocoa market has been segmented into product and applications. In terms of the product, Cocoa market has been divided into butter, powder, beverages, paste and other products. In terms of application, Cocoa Market has been categorised into Food and beverage, Confectionery, Cosmetics and pharmaceutical.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies who are investing in the growing market of Cocoa. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – The Barry Callebaut Group, Nestlé S.A., Cargill Incorporated, The Hershey Company, Cémoi, Mars, Blommer Chocolate Company, Jindal Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor, Puratos Group, Carlyle Cocoa and Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. Among others.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

