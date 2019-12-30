Cold Chain Logistics Market Future Prospects 2025 with CAGR of 15.72%

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Cold Chain Logistics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Cold Chain Logistics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Cold Chain Logistics market may see a growth rate of 15.72%.

Definition: Cold chain logistics refers to the continuous procedure of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities with preferred low-temperature range. Cold storage is used to extend and preserve shelf life of products. Increasing applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and growing organized retail sector are the key factors driving the cold storage logistics market. Further, market leaders are focusing on developing RFID logistic management technique for smooth operational process expected to drive the market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Americold Logistics (United States), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Burris Logistics (United States), Lineage Logistics (United States), Nichirei Logistics (Japan), Swire Cold Storage (Australia), Agro Merchants Group (United States), Kloosterboer Group B.V. (Netherlands), Interstate Cold Storage, Inc. (United States), Versacold International Corporation (Canada), Congebec Logistics, Inc. (United States), Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada) and United States Cold Storage, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

Emergence of Refrigerated Warehouses among Organized Retail

Growing Demand for Processed Food Sector

Market Trend

Rising Popularity of Perishable Foods among Consumers

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food among Millennials

Restraints

High Operational Cost Associated with Cold Chain Logistics

Environmental Concerns about Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Opportunities

Emergence of RFID Logistic Management Technique with Cold Chain Monitoring

Expansion of Food Retail Chains and Organized Retail Sector

Increasing Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Challenges

Lack of Trained Resources and Infrastructural Support in Developing Market

Major Market Developments:

30 January 2019, “Interstate Warehousing, a public refrigerated Warehouse Company in the United States expanding Murfreesboro Facility which was originally built in 2006. After the expansion, this facility will stand at more than 500,000 square feet. As a result of this project, several new jobs will be created in 2019.”

Numerous players are present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market leaders are focusing on investments, technological developments, new service launches, acquisitions and expansions across the globe to gain a competitive advantage.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Cold Chain Logistics segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Others), Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Others), Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cold Chain Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cold Chain Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cold Chain Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cold Chain Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cold Chain Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Cold Chain Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

