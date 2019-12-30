Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market is Expected to be Worth US$11.16 Bn by the End of 2025

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market features an increasingly competitive landscape. Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that several top players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies and making moves with an aim to broaden their product portfolio. To this end, a few prominent ones in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market have been leveraging the potential of partnership with pharmaceutical companies. A few other companies with vast financial clout are spending sizeable sums of research and development, notes TMR. Their focus is to launch novel products in the collagen peptide and gelatin market to meet the needs of a wide cross-section of end users, world over.

A growing number of players are also focusing on making collaborations to bolster their production and marketing capabilities. This is likely to offer them a competitive edge over their rivals and peers in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. The advent of innovative capsule is a case in point.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market stood at US$5.45 bn in 2017 and is projected to attain US$11.16 bn by the end of 2025. This represents a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Among the various types, Type I collagen is projected to hold major share in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. The prospects are driven by the extensive worldwide commercialization of the products of this type over the assessment period. On the regional front, North America and Europe jointly account for the leading share in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in the present scenario. The status quo is unlikely to change till 2025, owing to the rapid technological advances made manufacturers in the regions.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Formulations gathering Steam for Anti-aging and Nutritional Benefits

Various formulations in the collagen peptide and gelatin market have risen in popularity in the health and wellness sector in various countries across the world. The consumption has gathered notable steam in consumers seeking functional food and supplements for maintain a wrinkle-free skin. The rising attention of collagen peptide and gelatin powders among industry players, due to their anti-aging affects, has been one of the key underpinnings of the rapid evolution of the market.

The large purported benefits of collagen peptide and gelatin in hair and skin health is a key factor bolstering the demand worldwide. Collagen consumption for ages has been associated with improving the skin suppleness and effects skin repairing process. The rising demand for collagen peptide and gelatin powders in elderly populations is fueling the market’s growth.

The rising awareness about the aging benefits of nutraceuticals in various developing and developed regions is crucial trend boosting the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. Their formulations have been gaining attention of sportspersons and elderly persons, especially for nutritional benefits.

Products as Novel Nutraceuticals have risen in Popularity in Cardiovascular Health

In developing markets for collagen peptide and gelatin, novel nutraceuticals have risen in popularity to maintain cardiovascular health. The advent of products with favorable effects to reduce the risk of osteoarthritis is creating lucrative avenues in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market.

However, there is a paucity of collagen peptide and gelatin formulations that promise good safety and efficacy profiles for consumers. This has been restraining the rapid expansion of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. Nevertheless, awareness in various parts of the world has risen regarding the collagen benefits on skin and bone health. Moreover, rising industry focus on the commercialization of novel prebiotic/probiotic products is imparting considerable growth momentum to the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

