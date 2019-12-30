Commercial Web Offset Presses Market To 2027 By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies

Commercial Web Offset Presses Market – Introduction

Commercial web offset presses is a type of offset printing press, which feeds a roll of paper through the press for printing content or images

Commercial web offset presses have the ability to print on one or two sides simultaneously. These presses are meant for larger commercial projects.

Commercial web offset presses are difficult to substitute owing to their advanced features and distinct printing technology

Commercial web offset presses have made books attractive to read, evolved the newspapers industry, and helped market and promote consumer and end-user products across the globe

Commercial Web Offset Presses Market – Dynamics

Increasing growth of the packaging industry in terms of advanced printing of packages for consumer goods around the world, increasing demand for commercial web offset presses in graphic applications, and industrialization are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the commercial web offset presses market globally.

Commercial web offset presses provide high and consistent image quality which is another major factor expected to maintain the market growth in the next few years.

Increasing shift from sheet-fed offset presses to web offset presses is expected to increase the demand for commercial web offset presses. This is primarily because in sheet-fed offset printing, only a single page of paper is fed into the machine; these are used in advertising companies to make templates, single page marketing advertisements, and brochures.

Commercial web offset presses is used for all types of printing which is also a major factor fueling their demand. Demand for commercial web offset presses is mainly generated from consumer products ranging from commercial applications such as education, to journals, magazines, printed books, and reading material.

High Cost of Commercial Web Offset Presses Restraining Market Growth

High cost of commercial web offset presses is expected to restrain the market across the globe. Preference for rented or used commercial web offset presses is another major factor hindering the market growth.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Commercial Web Offset Presses Market

The market in North America is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Presence of established large and medium manufacturers of commercial web offset presses in North America is expected to drive the market in the region. The manufacturers in the region are increasingly using advanced press technologies to cater to the commercial and industrial requirements across the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to rapid economic development, globalization, and increasing demand for commercial web offset presses among end-use industries in the region.

Commercial Web Offset Presses Market – Competitive Landscape

In July 2018, Walstead Group, a web offset and gravure printing specialist company acquired the European printing operations division from LSC Communications.

In November 2018, The Siebold Company Inc. (TSC) based in Coral Springs, Florida, the U.S., acquired DR Press Equipment, Inc., a provider of web offset replacement press parts and related components.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Established in 1950, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.is located in Tokyo, Japan. It develops, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery across the globe. The company provides web offset presses, gear cutting machines, cylindrical grinding machines, large and special purpose machines, micro milling machines, room temperature wafer bonding machines, directed energy deposition AM systems, laser products, precision cutting tools, and precision position feedback detectors.

Siemens AG

Incorporated in 1847, Siemens AG is located in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG is one of the leading global manufacturers of resource-saving and energy-efficient technologies. The company is particularly focusing on the areas of automation, electrification, and digitalization. It primarily operates through nine business segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services (SFS).

Solo Printing, LLC.

Incorporated in 1985, Solo Printing, LLC is located in Miami, Florida, the U.S. The company operates as a printing company in the United States and provides numerous marketing solutions for companies in the fields of retail, direct mail, travel, and publishing. It provides web and sheet-fed offset printing for communications.

Some of the key players operating in the global commercial web offset presses market include:

Koenig & Bauer AG

KOMORI Corporation

Ronald Web Offset Pvt. Ltd.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

John Roberts Company

The Printers House (P) Ltd.

Prakash Offset Machinery Private Limited

