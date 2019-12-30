Context Aware Computing Market Worth at a CAGR 30% by 2024- IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems

Global Context Aware Computing Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The context-aware computing market was valued at USD 32.76 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 158 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.0% over 2019-2024.

With the evolution of ubiquitous computing, which is a concept in computer science where computing is made available at any time and everywhere (due to the third wave of computing becoming popular over desktop computing) context-aware computing has also witnessed a rise in its demand.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Onapsis Inc., Flybits Inc., Autodesk Inc..

Scope of the Report

Context awareness is the ability of a system or system component to gather information about its environment at any given time and adopt behaviors accordingly. Contextual or context-aware computing uses software and hardware to automatically collect and analyze data to guide responses.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

Smartphones and tablets have moved far beyond the capability of sending text messages or making calls, and are now personal navigators, storage devices, arcades, and social hubs.

Moreover, the evolution of smartphones and increasing computational power have enabled developers to create innovative context-aware applications, to recognize user-related social and cognitive actions, in any situation and at any location.

A prominent example of context-aware technologies in smartphones is in the way they react to ambient light, by adjusting screen brightness for optimal readability. As this feature is available in every smartphone in the market, the growth in the sales of smartphones is poised to drive the demand for context-aware technology in consumer electronics.

The augmented reality (AR) market offers significant opportunities, as it is expected to witness an enhanced proliferation of AI, which takes the inputs from a wearable device and combines them with personal data, to determine the current context in real-time and push relevant data to a user, in line with customer requirements.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North American market has the presence of a majority of the market leaders, making it a forerunner in the adoption of this technology

The region is home to top users, as well as integrators of context-aware computing technology. These include technology leaders, such as Google, e-commerce giant Amazon, financial institutions such as Visa, and telecom giants such as Verizon and AT&T, who have constantly incorporated this technology to enhance their customer service and product offerings.

Apple, Amazon, and Google smart gadgets, such as watches and speakers, have established themselves in the North American market place. Increased integration of smart wearables to IoT devices, driven by the adoption of smart homes in the region, is expected to augment the market.

Competitive Landscape

Cisco acquired MindMeld Inc., a San Francisco-based company, which developed conversational platforms, based on natural language understanding (NLU). This acquisition is expected to enhance the companys capability to utilize users data and implement advanced user interaction.

Major points covered in this research are:-

Context Aware Computing Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Size (Value) of Context Aware Computing (2019-2024)

Global Context Aware Computing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Global Context Aware Computing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Context Aware Computing Market Analysis by Application

Global Context Aware Computing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Context Aware Computing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Context Aware Computing Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Context Aware Computing report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Context Aware Computing product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

