Converged Infrastructure Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 31.78% during 2019-2027

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Converged Infrastructure Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Converged Infrastructure Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Converged Infrastructure Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Converged Infrastructure Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Converged Infrastructure Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 31.78% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Converged infrastructure includes the combination of servers, storage, networking, virtualization, and a few other resources into an integrated system that is managed holistically. Demand for converged infrastructure solutions has significantly increased in the recent years. Integrated systems are typically less costly than custom-built solutions and cost less when used during ongoing operations. Converged solutions are preassembled systems consisting of all the necessary computing, storage, memory, and networking components in a sole configuration. These solutions are provided by a large number of hardware vendors as well as software vendors of late. This is due to integration of virtualization hypervisors, an increasingly important feature of converged solutions.

Converged infrastructure solutions are pretested and validated with regard to compatibility, performance levels of hardware and software, interoperability, as well as data mobility. Furthermore, these solutions tend to reduce the maintenance and service costs for end-users. This is because the technology components that come pretested prevent system errors and compatibility problems. Converged infrastructure provides increased economic, technical, and business benefits as compared to siloed servers, storage, and networking resources. These solutions are increasingly being adopted for running tier 1 applications in enterprises. This allows organizations to focus on activities that enhance productivity. Converged infrastructure is a large and growing market opportunity that requires huge investments in technology, integration, service, and channel partnerships.

Converged infrastructure is a single source of all components of a data center including servers, storage, virtualization, and networking. Currently, enterprises are moving toward solutions that offer easy alignment and greater agility, security, scale, and simplicity. Large enterprises are demanding factory-integrated converged infrastructure; however, demand for reference architecture-based converged infrastructure is also significantly high. Small- and mid-sized organizations are gaining substantial interest in converged solutions as the organizational IT staff require them to develop innovative ways to cut down on costs and reduce the complexity of various sophisticated new infrastructures. The high operating costs and adoption of virtualization are key reasons for increasing the need for converged infrastructure.

Companies struggle to adopt the current communication and collaboration applications due to the increasing complexities of architecture. This, in turn, is contributing to failure and outage risks, which is especially worrisome for critical applications. Therefore, there is rising demand for advanced solutions that deliver performance, optimize time & costs, save power, minimize risks, and exhibit automation ability. Organizations are witnessing a transition from traditional to converged infrastructures, enabling IT professionals to provide quick results and undergo innovation processes. Furthermore, companies have started focusing on applications and systems that can manage a large amount of data while keeping the costs minimum due to the requirement for handling enormous data and immediate turnaround time. Vendors of converged infrastructure have developed customized solutions that combine storage, networking, and the virtualization technology to solve data center problems.

Faced with the rising operational cost and complexity of managing traditional infrastructure coupled with the need to support increasing enterprise workloads, various information technology enterprises are now seeking new methods to streamline their organization infrastructure to increase agility and save costs. The adoption of cloud-based solutions has significantly increased over a period of time owing to their fast data delivery capabilities, services, application performance enhancements, and improvement in operational efficiencies. Although security issues and integration with existing IT environments continue to raise concerns for some cloud-based applications, a range of consumer and business cloud services are available in the market. Currently, the cloud service platform provides important features such as mobility, privacy, and multiple accessibility, which are required by end-users.

Companies have started to move their financial systems such as general ledgers, fixed assets, and payables to the cloud. Apart from this, a majority of the enterprise applications is estimated to be available on private clouds in the next few years. However, as users rely more on cloud applications instead of local services such as hardware or software at home or in the company premises, bandwidth demand is predicted to increase. As bandwidth costs are high, several service providers use existing infrastructure to avoid additional expenses.

In order to maintain competitiveness and productivity, organizations are progressively adopting cloud architecture and technologies in their data centers. The exponential escalation of unstructured data along with limited storage budgets are fuelling the requirement for cost-effective storage architecture. This cloud-operated converged infrastructure is widely adopted due to its forward integration. Thus, in order to cater to the customized requirement of consumers, various converged infrastructure manufacturers are focusing on adding boxes to the current systems, thereby enhancing the efficiency and data storage abilities of converged infrastructure IT systems. With the obsolescence of traditional data centers and increasing adoption of converged solutions, the converged infrastructure integration services market is likely to continue to expand during the next few years

Continuous volatility in global economic conditions and significant changes in various industry dynamics have a deep and continuing effect on IT investments. The IT sector is facing budgetary pressures as customers have started to condense the scope of IT projects and postpone new developments. However, a majority of the work has shifted to low-cost offsite locations. This could divert IT budgets toward substantial cost-saving measures. Decisions such as deferred IT budgets and elongated sales cycles have caused significant declines in annual turnovers. Most firms are allocating a majority of their IT expenditure to the maintenance of continued operations, systems, and equipment. Limited funds are being deployed for the execution of new projects. Organizations who adopt the converged infrastructure approach are benefited as they have to spend less on hardware assets.

Various enterprises are focusing on implementing innovative IT strategies to increase their business efficiency in the long run. Thus, the organization needs additional cloud deployment & virtualization as well as space for their ever-mobile user. In addition, the development around workload delivery and application has dictated a change in data center design. Furthermore, modern types of converged infrastructure solutions aim to reduce fragmentation and complexity with both the IT ecosystem and business, essentially helping enterprises generate cloud consumption models and increasing the opportunities for converged infrastructure in the near future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Converged Infrastructure Market encompasses market segments based on component, architecture type, application, organization size, end use industry and country.

In terms of component, the Converged Infrastructure Market is segregated into:

Server

Storage

Network

Software

Services

By architecture type, the global Converged Infrastructure Market is also classified into:

Pre- Configured

Customized

By application, the global Converged Infrastructure Market is also classified into:

Remote office/branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup/recovery/disaster recovery

Virtualizing critical applications

Others

By organization size, the global Converged Infrastructure Market is also classified into:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By end use industry, the global Converged Infrastructure Market is also classified into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Education

Others

By country/region, the global Converged Infrastructure Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market.

Dell Emc

Nutanix

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Stratoscale

Maxta

Datacore

Hitachi Vantara

Sangfor

Fujitsu

Starwind

Stormagic

Netapp

Microsoft

Hiveio

Supermicro

Diamanti

Lenovo

NEC

Riverbed Technology

IBM

Vmware

Pivot3

Scale Computing

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Converged Infrastructure related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Converged Infrastructure Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Converged Infrastructure Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Dell, Cisco, Huawei among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Converged Infrastructure caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Converged Infrastructure Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

