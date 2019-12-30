Cranial Access and Decompression Market Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis And Future Growth To 2027

Global Cranial Access and Decompression Market: Overview

Surgical procedure carried out to relieve excess pressure in the cranium is known as cranial decompression. Two types of surgeries are carried out by surgeons to relieve cranial pressure: microvascular decompression and balloon decompression. Microvascular decompression involves the placement of Teflon (material used for cranial decompression) between the nerve and the blood vessel that leads to decompression. In case of balloon decompression, a balloon is passed through the end of the needle that is inserted in the skull. The balloon is inflated enough to damage the trigeminal nerve, blocking the pain signals.

Global Cranial Access and Decompression Market: Key Trends

The cranial access and decompression market is expected to expand during the forecast period. Increase in number of brain injuries, availability of neurological procedures in hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, and rise in awareness about indications for cranial decompression are key factors estimated to drive the market in the near future. Furthermore, strengthening health care system and availability of well-equipped neurological centers are projected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, product recalls by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are likely to hamper the market in the near future.

Global Cranial Access and Decompression Market: Segmentation

The global cranial access and decompression market can be segmented based on product, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into motors, ultrasonic aspirators, and cranial access kits. Based on indication, the market can be segregated into trigeminal neuralgia, traumatic brain injury, and others. The trigeminal neuralgia segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in incidence of trigeminal neuralgia among patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. In terms of end-user, the global market can be segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and neurological centers. Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of neurological procedures and presence of skilled & experienced health care providers such as neurological surgeons.

Global Cranial Access and Decompression Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global cranial access and decompression market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global cranial access and decompression market in 2018. In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to constitute key share of the market, followed by Canada, during the forecast period. The market in the U.S. is driven by the presence of medical device manufacturers offering neurological devices and instruments, increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders, and easy access to quality care services in the country.

The market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, with Germany anticipated to capture the largest share of the market. Increase in the number of market players engaged in new product development for the treatment of neurological disorders & trauma injuries and increase in demand for advanced medical technologies for surgical procedures are factors projected to augment the market in Europe. The market in In Asia Pacific exhibits significant potential. This offers lucrative opportunities a large number of health care providers that offers surgical procedures for neurology. Hospitals and other health care institutes in Japan and China are striving to adopt health care technologies. They also strive to offer surgical procedures in a cost-effective manner. Japan also maintains a data bank to keep track of trauma injuries and sub-sequent consumption of medical resources in intensive care units. These factors provide growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Cranial Access and Decompression Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global cranial access and decompression market are Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences, Natus Medical Incorporated, joimax GmbH, elliquence, and Carevature Medical Ltd.

