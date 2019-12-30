Dental Caries Detectors Market Explored In Latest Research

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market: Overview

Dental caries is a condition of tooth decay and cavity formation. This is one of the most common dental diseases. The condition is caused by certain types of bacteria. These bacteria produce acid which destroys tooth enamel and dentin, the layer under it and forms thick layer called plaque found in cracks, pits, grooves, and between teeth. Consequently, a cavity is created by breaking down enamel and dentin layer. Various methods used for diagnosis and detection of dental caries are X-ray, liquid dye, stain, and high technology devices such as lasers. These dental caries detector devices are used to examine the enamel structure and record any changes.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-caries-detectors-market.html

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market: Key Trends

Rise in prevalence of dental caries is a major driver of the global dental caries detectors market. According to the WHO, in 2010, prevalence of untreated caries in permanent teeth was 2.4 billion people globally. Moreover, 621 million children were affected by caries across the world in 2010. Advancement in technologies and rise in investment in R&D on new devices are the other factors boosting the growth of the global market. Surge in awareness among people about oral care and treatment also fuels the growth of the global dental caries detectors market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and alternatives for detection of dental caries such as liquid dye or stain hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market: Segmentation

The global dental caries detectors market can be segmented based on technology, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the global market can be bifurcated into fluorescent technology and trans-illumination technology. Fluorescent technology was the dominant segment in 2017 owing to faster detection in carious tissues and better sensitivity toward detection. Based on end-user, the global dental caries detectors market can be classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others (ambulatory surgery centers and dental diagnostic centers). The hospitals segment captured the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to lower cost of dental procedures in hospitals than private clinics and availability of more number of hospitals. Moreover, multiple specialty dentists available at hospitals is a major factor driving the segment. The dental clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in the number of specialty clinics and inclination among people toward specialized treatments available at these clinics.

For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62502

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global dental caries detectors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of dental caries, presence of major players, and large number of product launches are the major factors driving the dental caries detectors market in North America. Europe and Asia Pacific are lucrative markets for dental caries detectors and expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of dental caries and launch of new products in the regions.

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market: Competitive Landscape

The global dental caries detectors market is highly competitive due to presence of major companies. Key players operating in the global market include Quantum Dental Technologies, Inc., Acteon Group, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Kavo Dental, AdDent, Inc., DentLight, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Air Techniques, Inc., C

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=62502<ype=S

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets