Dermatitis Herpetiformis Market: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Dermatitis herpetiformis is a chronic autoimmune disorder associated with gluten-sensitive enteropathy. It is a rare disorder linked with celiac disease. This disease was described by Dr. Duhring in 1884, hence it is called Duhring disease or Duhring-Brocq disease. It is characterized by the formation of erythematous, urticarial plagues, blisters, and pruritic vesicles. These mostly form on the surface of knees, back, scalp, elbows, and buttocks. The disease can be extremely frustrating for some patients; however, advanced medical facilities and lifestyle modifications have made treatment of dermatitis herpetiformis possible.

The incidence rate of dermatitis herpetiformis in the U.S. is nearly 11.2 people per 100,000 and 75.3 per 100,000 globally. Etiology of the disease includes different factors, genetic and autoimmune. It causes intolerance to the gliadin fraction of gluten protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. Gluten present in the diet triggers formation of immunoglobulin A antibodies which start autoimmune process against skin and gut. Gastrointestinal disorders may or may not be symptomatic in dermatitis herpetiformis. However, around 90% of affected patients who undergo endoscopic evaluation display gluten-sensitive enteropathy. Moreover, diagnosis requires skin biopsy and treatment involves mostly gluten-free diet. Dapsone provides quick relief in symptoms on the skin.

The global dermatitis herpetiformis market is driven by factors such as high unmet needs for gluten-free diet in some countries, increase in incidence of dermatitis herpetiformis, rise in research & development of new treatment options, and surge in awareness. However, high cost of gluten-free diet restrain the global dermatitis herpetiformis market.

Based on treatment, the global dermatitis herpetiformis market can be segmented into dietary (gluten-free diet) and therapeutics. Dietary treatment involves lifelong, strict gluten-free diet. The permissible limit of gluten present in gluten-free diet is 20 ppm in most of the countries; however, in some countries, 100 ppm of gluten is permitted. Gluten-free diet resolves gastrointestinal symptoms in three to six months, while cutaneous lesions takes on average one to two years of gluten-free diet for complete resolution.

However, it can recur if gluten is reintroduced in the diet. Hence, high requirement of gluten-free diet for dermatitis herpetiformis patients is projected to propel the dietary (gluten-free diet) segment in the near future. Gluten-free diet is available in the form of bakery products, pasta, and also ready-to-eat meals. The therapeutics segment can be categorized into dapsone, sulfa drugs, and others. Dapsone is the first line of treatment in dermatitis herpetiformis patients; however, it has some severe side effects. Patients who cannot tolerate dapsone are prescribed sulfa drugs such as sulfasalazine, sulfapyridine, and sulfamethoxypyridazine. Other category of drugs such as topical corticosteroids are usually used to control skin symptoms of dermatitis herpetiformis.

Geographically, the global dermatitis herpetiformis market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The dermatitis herpetiformis market in North America and Europe is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for advanced treatment, increase in health care expenditure, and surge in diagnosis rate. The dermatitis herpetiformis market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a faster pace due to developing health care infrastructure, increase in government expenditure on health care, and rise in the number of patients suffering from dermatitis herpetiformis.

The Kellogg Company, The Red Mill, Wendy’s, Canyon Bakehouse, Blue Diamond, and Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd. are the leading players in the gluten-free products segment.

Key players in the therapeutics segment include HBC Chem, Shingles Skincare, Anvia Chemicals, Ivy Fine Chemicals, Aidance Scientific, AlliChem, Waterstone Technology, Acros Organics, and 3B Scientific.

