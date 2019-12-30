Digital Forensics Market by Technology Advancements and Future Prospects 2019 to 2024

Global Digital Forensics Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global digital forensics market was worth USD 3.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.52 % over the forecast period 2019- 2024. Although most forensics have been oriented toward the desktops, laptops, and the associated media, including the hard drive, floppy disk, and optical discs, other forms of digital forensics, such as mobile phones and other handheld devices are increasingly becoming popular for digital curation and preservation.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392380/digital-forensics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

IBM Corporation, Binary Intelligence LLC, Guidance Software Inc., AccessData Group LLC, Kroll Ontrack, LLC, Paraben Corporation, FireEye Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oxygen Forensics Inc., MSAB Inc.

Scope of the Report

Digital forensic enables the extraction of evidence through analysis and evaluation of data from digital devices and is used to recover and inspect the data while maintaining the originality of the same. Identification of duplication of data and spoofing of timings are some of the major challenges for this technology.

Key Market Trends

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Network forensics involves capturing, recording and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks. The primary goal of network forensics is to collect evidence. With the increasing number of attacks on the network, the organizations have started taking steps towards resolving the issue.

– The growing popularity of the Internet in homes means that computing has become network-centric and data is now available outside of disk-based digital evidence. Facebook admitted that around 50 million users were compromised by the security breach. As per Facebook CEO, the company has not seen the accounts getting compromised nor found any inappropriate activity. Later, Zuckerberg confirmed that the attackers used Facebook developer APIs for obtaining information. The information was comprised of names, genders, localities which were linked with any users profile page.

– With the increasing threats on the network, network security and forensics has become essential in the market..

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyber attack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

– US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyber attacks, that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firms networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

– Moreover, North America houses major players of the digital forensics market like IBM, Cisco, FireEye which offer other enterprise applications, such as LogRhythm, Guidance Software, Access Data, Paraben that specialize in forensic solutions. For instance, Parabens Device Seizure has an established reputation in handheld forensics.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392380/digital-forensics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

Digital Forensics Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Size (Value) of Digital Forensics (2019-2024)

Global Digital Forensics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Global Digital Forensics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Digital Forensics Market Analysis by Application

Global Digital Forensics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Digital Forensics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Digital Forensics Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now This Report at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08071392380?mode=su?source=MW&Mod=21

Finally, this Digital Forensics report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Digital Forensics product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets