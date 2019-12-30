Dog Safety Leash Market To 2027 Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

Dog safety leash, also known as a lead or a lead line, is a rope used to control dogs or other animals. Some leashes use clips or are tied to a collar, halter or a harness, while others can be directly tied around a dog’s neck. Dog safety leashes are gaining popularity worldwide. Safety regulations and demand for more comfort are key factors driving manufacturers to develop leashes of ergonomic design.

According to Blue Cross, an NGO registered in England, Wales and Scotland, dog leash required to be utilized in certain public places such as children’s play areas, sports pitches, roads, parks, and beaches etc. Korean government in 2018 implemented revised animal safety laws requiring dogs to wear leash in public places. According to the revised rules, dogs will be required to have leash not more than two meters in public places as well as animals taller than 40 centimeters. Potentially dangerous dog breeds will require to wear muzzles as well.

Global Dog Safety Leash Market – Competitive Landscape

The global dog safety leash market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small players specific to a region. Many providers of dog leash are startups offering specific products as per the need. However, small brands are generally acquired by major players in the pet industry.

Co-Leash

Co-Leash is an U.S.-based company manufacturing angel lines leashes for dogs, cats, and other animals. The company is the manufacturer and distributor of dog safety leashes. Co-Leash has a strong presence in North America.

Mendota Pet

Established in 1994, Mendota Pet is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the U.S. The company manufactures animal gear, health, and skincare products. It provides leather and synthetic leashes and manufactures collars.

Costal Pet Products Inc.

Costal Pet Products Inc. is a U.S.-based company, manufacturing cat and other animal products. The company is one of the prominent manufacturers of dog leashes. The company offers products under its multiple individual product brands, including Bergan, Celebration, Costal, and Circle T. etc. Costal Pet Products Inc. was the first company to launch a double ply nylon web in 1975.

Ruff Wear Inc.

Ruff Wear Inc.is a U.S.-based company manufacturing dog and other animal related products. The company manufacturers harnesses, leashes, collars, apparels, life jackets, and other products for dogs. It has a global presence in North and South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through a strong network of distributors.

Bingin Dog

Bingin Dog provides premium dog accessories, including collars and leashes. The company was the first to launch 360 degree neoprene dog collars, surf style dog leashes, and chew-proof neoprene dog beds.

Other Prominent Players

Other players operating in the dog safety leash market are Pets Empire, Smarty Pet, PetsUp, and Choostix.

Global Dog Safety Leash Market Dynamics

Rise in Pet Adoption Driving Dog Safety Leash Market

Increase in pet adoption, especially of dogs has augmented the demand for safety leashes. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), in the U.S. alone, approximately 3.2 million dogs account for the 6.5 million animals rescued every year. The plight of the animals is the same world over. In India, pet industry is booming at 17% growth rate. Each year, over 600,000 pets are adopted in the India. Thus, adoption of dogs and other animals is anticipated to drive the global dog safety leash market.

Launch of Safety Leashes Providing Improved Functionality and Comfort to Dogs and Other Animals is boosting the demand for dog safety leash.

Rise new trends of animal leashes is creating growth opportunities for numerous startups focusing on providing better leash safety. Therefore, manufacturers are focused on developing safety leashes that provide improved functionality and comfort to the animals and users. Moreover, companies, such as Costal Pet Products Inc. developed retractable light-up collars and attachable lights to improve visibility during night walks. Thus, demand for animal safety and dog safety leashes is anticipated to propel the global dog safety leash market during the forecast period.

