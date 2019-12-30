Drug Screening Market Industry Insights, Future Trends, On-Going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast Till 2026

Global Drug Screening Market: Overview

Drug screening tests help to analyze and diagnose biological samples such as blood, hair, and urine and detect presence of drugs of abuse or its metabolites in the body of patients. These tests are conducted in order to ascertain if a person is or was under the influence of a drug at a certain point of time. Technological advancements in drug screening devices have enabled end-users to acquire accurate results.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-screening-market.html

Global Drug Screening Market: Key Trends

Factors such as increase in alcohol consumption among the youth and elderly population, over usage of prescribed drugs, and rise in use of narcotics and illicit drugs propel the global drug screening market. Moreover, increase in competition among manufacturers fuels the growth of the global market. Manufacturers are engaged in the development of innovative products in broader categories to capture higher market share. In 2016, Alere, Inc. developed point-of-care testing device, the xReader, for work-place drug testing. In the very next year, the company developed Alere iCup Rx Drug Screen for detection of commonly misused as well as abused prescription drugs. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to propel the global drug screening market in the near future. However, increase in awareness about driving under the influence of drugs and ban on alcohol and drugs at workplace & government organizations are likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Global Drug Screening Market: Segmentation

The global drug screening market can be segmented based on equipment & services, sample, end-user, and region. In terms of equipment & services, the global market can be classified into breath analyzers, immunoassay analyzers, rapid testing devices, chromatography instruments, and urine testing devices. The breath analyzers segment can be divided into fuel cell breath analyzers, semiconductor breath analyzers, and others. The rapid testing devices segment can be bifurcated into urine testing devices and oral fluid/saliva testing devices. The urine testing devices sub-segment can be categorized into urine testing cups, cassettes, and others. Based on sample, the global drug screening market can be classified into oral fluid sample, urine sample, breath sample, hair sample, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, workplace & school, criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, drug treatment centers, drug testing laboratories, pain management centers, and personal users.

For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63168

Global Drug Screening Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global drug screening market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for major market share in 2018 owing to the presence of leading manufacturers such as Alere, Inc. in the region.

Large number of mergers and acquisitions by key players are anticipated to propel the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future due to the presence of leading manufacturers. In 2016, Alere Medical Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated an integrated facility in India for the manufacture of rapid point-of-care diagnostic devices.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=63168<ype=S

Global Drug Screening Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global drug screening market include Danaher Corporation, Express Diagnostics International, Inc., SureHire, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Quest Diagnostics, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and OraSure.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets