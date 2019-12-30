Drum Kit Market Revolutionary Trend 2027

A drum kit is also referred to as a trap set, a drum set, or simply, drums. It is a collection of drums and various educational percussion instruments, typically cymbals, which are adjusted on a stand. A drum kit is played by a single player with the help of drum sticks in both the hands. The player operates the pedal by his/her feet, controlling the hi-hat cymbal and the beater for the bass drum. A drum kit comprises a combination of drums (categorized typically as Hornbostel-Sachs high-level classification 2, membranophones) and idiophones, which are the most significant cymbals. It can also contain the cowbell (classified as Hornbostel-Sachs high-level classification 1) and the woodblock.

Increasing awareness about health benefits associated with playing drums is projected to boost the drum kit market during the forecast period. Drumming is considered to have positive effects on human health. It can help in alleviating several conditions ranging from fatigue, stress, and anxiety to hypertension, chronic pain, asthma, mental illness, arthritis, and addiction. This, in turn, is projected to augment the drum kit market in the next few years. Drumming offers several health benefits, as it releases enkephalins, endorphins, and Alpha waves in the brain. These are associated with common feelings. This, in turn, is projected to drive the market for drum kits during the forecast period. As revealed in various studies across the world, drumming induces deep relaxation and reduces the level of stress hormones. Furthermore, drumming can also boost the immune system and help in controlling the chronic pain. These health benefits associated with drumming are expected to drive the market for drum kits during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing inclination toward pop music is projected to fuel the market for drum kits in the next few years.

The global drum kit market can be segregated based on product type, drum type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be segregated into electronic drum kit, acoustic drum kit, and hybrid drum kit. The acoustic drum kit segment is projected to hold a significant share of the global drum kit market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Based on component, the electronic drum segment can be sub-categorized into cymbals, drum kit, educational percussion, drum heads, mallets & sticks, and others. The drum kit sub-segment is projected to hold a major market share, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. On the other hand, the educational percussion segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future.

An electronic drum kit is a collection of sample pads which are designed to produce some acoustic sound. These drum kits needs to be plugged into a speaker, an amplifier, or a pair of headphones to be heard. This makes them ideal for practice when volume has to be kept minimum. An electronic drum is an entrenched electronic musical instrument that comprises audio output, drum trigger inputs, and a user interface. The drum trigger input is the most significant part of an electronic drum kit, which comprises all types of sound sampling and intelligence mechanisms. The sound sampling in an electronic drum kit can be changed in accordance with each drum trigger pad separately. On the other hand, an acoustic drum kit is a set of cymbals and drums which is designed to be played as a single instrument.

Based on drum type, the drum kit market can be segregated into snare drum, tom – tom drum, and bass drum. Based on application, the market can be classified into personal and professional. In terms of distribution channel, the drum kit market can be segmented into online and offline. Based on region, the global drum kit market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Prominent players operating in the global drum kit market are Alesis, A&F Drum Co., Ludwig Drums, Gear4music, Ashton Music, Liberty Drums, Roland, Ddrum, Yamaha, Gretsch Drums, DW Drum, Remo, Drum Workshop, Hoshino Gakki, Fibes Drum Company, and Jupiter Band Instruments.

