Dry Suits Market Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2019-2027

Global Dry Suits Market – Apparel to protect a user from water

A dry suit is an apparel that is worn by the user to protect himself/herself from water and obtain thermal insulation. The key function of a dry suit is to prevent infiltration of water.

In general, dry suits are highly uncomfortable in hot or warm air and tropical climates.

Prominent components of a dry suit include a shell, seals, and waterproof entry. The shell is made of a watertight material, while seals are placed at the neck and the wrist to prevent entry of water. Watertight zippers are used for entering and exiting a dry suit.

Global Dry Suits Market: Dynamics

Rise in professional and amateur diving activity worldwide raising the sale of dry suits

Across the world, there has been rise in the professional as well as amateur diving activity over the last few years. This is increasing the number of divers and, in turn, it is increasing the sale of dry suits. Due to global uncertainties, defense expenditures across the world have been rising. This factor is also fueling the demand for dry suits globally.

Global Dry Suits Market: Regional

North America to hold a prominent share of the Global Dry Suits Market

Geographically, the global dry suits market can be bifurcated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

North America region is broken down and analyzed at country-level including the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The dry suits market in Europe when broken down to country level includes Germany, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe. On a similar note Asia Pacific dry suits market include China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa dry suits market analysis include GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America dry suits market is bifurcated into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America is anticipated to be the prominent dry suits market due to large number of both professional and amateur divers in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to rise in adoption of diving activities in China, India, etc.

Global Dry Suits Market: Competition Landscape

There is strong competitive rivalry among global and regional dry suits market players. Global dry suits market players are expanding their business across various regions to fulfil the demand of consumers. A few of the key players operating in the global dry suits market are:

Typhoon International

Typhoon International follows new product launch strategy to increase its revenue in dry suits market. For example in August 2019, the company launched dry suits for 2020 such as PS440 Hinge Entry Suit, MS Rapid Back Entry System Suit and Ezeedon 4 Suit, etc.

