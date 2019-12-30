Egypt Stationary Energy Storage Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2026

Energy storage is a set of methods to capture the energy produced for use at an after time. Energy storage is generally in the form of a radiation, gravitational potential, chemical, electrical potential, elevated temperature, kinetic and many more forms. Energy can be used in conventional or reasonable storable forms, utilized in varied purposes. Energy storage can be in short-term or bulk-form which can undergo long span of time. The stationary energy sector comprises fossil fuels like gas, coal that is used in the generation of electricity and direct production of industrial heat as well as geothermal energy. The energy storage involves certain base parameters which include energy storage capacity, power capacity, efficiency and others. The Stationary energy includes emission from electricity generation, fuels consumed in construction, manufacturing & commercial sectors and domestic heating. Energy storage plays an important role for creating a more reliable and flexible grid system.

Rising the usage of renewable energy with different upcoming projects is a crucial trend to lead the demand of Egypt Stationary Energy Storage Market. Moreover, increasing demand of the flexible power systems, extension of grid and production of infrastructure, optimization of sources of power supply and suitable quality and dependability of power supply will drive the Egypt Stationary Energy Storage Market. Also, huge investments are occurring to expand power plant capacity and related infrastructure coupled with more electricity demand will propel the Egypt Stationary Energy Storage Market. Decrease in subsidies for new generation capacity and grid upgrades will further boost the Egypt Stationary Energy Storage Market. For instance, EETC’s are delivering 300 MW of solar PV projects with capacities less than 500 kW were battered for better installation. So far, around 50 – 100 MW of those projects have been connected to the grid.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Hassan Allam Holding, Exide Industries Limited, BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, Toshiba Corporation, Tesla Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd, Enersys, ACDelco among others.

The Egypt Stationary Energy Storage Market has been segmented based on technology and application for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Based on technology, the market is segmented Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydroelectricity Storage, Flywheels Energy Storage, Batteries and Others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into Residential and Commercial & Industrial.

