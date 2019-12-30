Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2026

Global warming has become a concern for countries across the world. In the last decade most developed and developing nations have taken onus to arrest the expanding carbon footprint. One of the several measures adopted by the leading nations is to ban diesel powered cars in the next 15-20 years. As a result, car manufacturers are rolling out hybrid or electric vehicles. This has created opportunities for the global electric vehicle charging station market.

The demand in the global electric vehicle charging station has been growing consistently, and is expected to grow at a stupendous CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. According to a Transparency Market Research report that was published recently, the global electric vehicle charging station market will surpass US$3bn by the end of 2026.

The rapid growth in the market is augmented by the stiff competition among the key players. As the sales figures for electric vehicles climb every year, the demand for charging stations will also shoot up. Sensing immense opportunities for business, prevailing players are adopting strategies to scale up their operations, while prospective players are striving to introduce innovative products. Considering the future will be electric vehicles, market players believe it is the right time to make the best move to grow their business.

The global electric vehicle charging station market is catching pace across the world. Primarily, the demand is high from Europe as some countries have announced ban on diesel automotive. North America is also swiftly reaching towards that status as people and the governments realize the need for electric vehicles.